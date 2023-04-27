o9 Solutions Chosen By TBInternational GmbH to Accelerate the Digital Transformation of Its Planning Capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that TBInternational GmbH has selected o9’s Demand Planning and Supply Chain Master Planning solutions to accelerate the digital transformation of its planning capabilities.

Based in Germany with locations in the U.S. and Australia, TBInternational is a global fashion group and textile producer that manufactures and distributes products for more than 15 of today’s highly recognizable clothing and accessory brands. More than 15,000 retailers and 100 online e-commerce channels sell the company’s brands worldwide because of TBInternational’s high availability, broad and deep assortment, product quality and fair prices, as well as its commitment to dispatch orders within 24 hours.

TBInternational’s unique business model that allows it to create millions of individual fashion styles using limited resources - which in turn equips the company to respond quickly to changing market demand and seasonal trends - has provided a foundation for exceptional growth over the last year. To continue this momentum, TBInternational realized it needed to transform its traditional planning practices. As a result, the company chose to partner with o9 to build a centralized demand plan that drives optimal decisions on stock building and the buy-plan creation all within the o9 system and enabling TBInternational to continue to become a fully data-driven fashion enterprise.

o9 has partnered with aioneers to support the software implementation at TBInternational. The supply chain software company’s strong end-to-end capabilities - from go-to-market strategy to sales and delivery - earned it the Most Valuable Partner award in February as part of o9’s inaugural Partner Awards program.

“Our greatest competitive advantage is the depth of our value creation,” said Johannes Rudenko, Managing Director Logistics and IT at TBInternational. “To continue to offer millions of unique styles that meet the demand of rapidly shifting consumer expectations, we realized we needed state-of-the-art technology that would help us digitally model internal and external demand drivers, actual order placing, as well as providing better visibility of the end-to-end supply chain. We are looking forward to collaboration o9 as we embark on this exciting journey at TBInternational.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO, o9 Solutions, said, “We are thrilled that TBInternational chose to partner with o9 at this pivotal stage in its digital transformation. We are confident that o9 will provide the company with game-changing planning capabilities that allow it to quickly detect demand shifts and improve its supply chain agility in response, setting the stage for maximized profitability and continued growth.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.