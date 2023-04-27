On The Border Debuts New ‘Marky Marg’, featuring Flecha Azul Tequila

On The Border debuts a new premium margarita called ‘Marky Marg’, featuring Mark Wahlberg's Flecha Azul Tequila - just in time for Cinco de Mayo. On Friday, May 5 Mark Wahlberg will be hosting a virtual live toast for fans and friends of On The Border throughout the world to celebrate. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is partnering with actor, producer and businessman Mark Wahlberg to launch Flecha Azul Tequila at its more than 120 restaurants in the U.S. Flecha Azul Tequila is an ultra-premium, additive-free and authentically-crafted tequila made from 100-percent blue weber agave in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. On The Border’s leadership and culinary teams worked directly with Wahlberg to create the new, premium margarita called ‘Marky Marg’ made with Flecha Azul Blanco, sold exclusively at On The Border.

“This collaboration brings excitement to both On The Border, known for our award-winning margaritas, and Flecha Azul Tequila with Mark and their team being truly genuine and engaged in the launch,” says Tim Ward, CEO at On The Border. “Flecha Azul Tequila is one of the best tequilas on the market today, and we’re extremely proud to offer it to our guests.”

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Friday, May 5, Wahlberg will be hosting a virtual live toast for fans and friends of On The Border throughout the world to celebrate.

“Not only is this partnership special for our guests, but it also builds on recent brand momentum around menu innovation, new rewards program, and franchise growth,” says Suzie Tsai, vice president of marketing at On The Border.

Flecha Azul Tequila was founded by first-generation Mexican-American professional golfer Abraham Ancer and Mexican-born entrepreneur Aron Marquez to create an elegant brand that honored their Mexican heritage and tasted like tequilas back in Mexico. In 2022, fueled by his belief in the co-founders and the quality craftsmanship behind the product, Wahlberg joined as a principal investor, actively supporting the brand's growth.

“Working with On The Border is a big move for us, because this is the first full-service, on-premise national restaurant to bring in Flecha Azul Tequila,” says Marquez.

About On The Border

Founded in 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 120 restaurants in the U.S. and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Visit ontheborder.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Flecha Azul Tequila

Flecha Azul Tequila is a single estate-grown, ultra-premium, additive-free tequila created to taste like tequila tastes in Mexico. One of the only new world tequila brands with authentic Mexican roots, Mexican-born Aron Marquez founded Flecha Azul along with first-generation Mexican-American, Abraham Ancer, to create an elegant brand that honors their Mexican heritage and tastes like the tequila back “home.” Shared core passions, values and friendship brought Abraham Ancer and Aron Marquez together with Mark Wahlberg. He joined the team in 2022, building upon their efforts and desire to share Flecha Azul, an authentically crafted tequila, with friends around the world. The range includes five expressions - Blanco ($44.99), Reposado ($54.99), Añejo ($64.99), Cristalino ($114.99), and Extra Añejo ($319.99) - made in Jalisco, Mexico from fully-matured, 100% single estate-grown Blue Weber Agave.