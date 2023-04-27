State of Rhode Island Partners with Juvare to Implement Crisis Track Disaster Management Software Statewide

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juvare, the global leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced today that the State of Rhode Island has purchased Juvare’s Crisis Track disaster management software for statewide use. Following any disaster, the State’s 39 municipalities and one federally recognized tribe must work together to rapidly collect and organize the damage assessment reports needed to support a FEMA Presidential Disaster Declaration. By providing Crisis Track to all emergency managers in the State, Rhode Island will enable communities to accelerate completion of the required FEMA paperwork to receive disaster assistance when their constituents need it the most.

“We are proud to partner with the State of Rhode Island and support their mission to ensure the safety and security of their residents during emergencies,” said Robert (“Bob”) Watson, CEO of Juvare. “Rhode Island joins a growing number of states using Crisis Track to streamline the process of collecting and validating damage assessments, ultimately enabling communities to receive federal disaster assistance more efficiently.”

As noted by the National Weather Service, Rhode Island has faced a variety of natural disasters in recent years, including floods, hurricanes, and severe winter storms. This underscores the critical need for efficient disaster management and effective disaster declaration. With the implementation of Juvare's Crisis Track solution, Rhode Island's emergency managers will be better equipped to face these challenges to ensure a coordinated response, speed up recovery efforts, and minimize the impact of disasters on local communities.

“At RIEMA (Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency), we are committed to using all of the technology available to us in order to facilitate the safety and security of Rhode Island residents after a disaster,” said Marc R. Pappas, Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency. “This software is an important addition to the recovery toolbox at the agency.”

Crisis Track helps state and local governments improve disaster declaration success rates, expedite damage assessment data collection, and promote interoperability by integrating with commonly used systems such as Juvare’s WebEOC when millions of grant dollars are at stake.

“Crisis Track is a powerful and user-friendly software that will enable the citizens of Rhode Island to directly report damage information to the state, and enhance the capabilities of Rhode Island's emergency managers, making it easier for them to navigate the complexities of disaster response and recovery,” added Sam Klietz, Juvare’s Chief Client Officer. “We are excited to work with RIEMA and help them further their commitment to protecting their communities in times of crisis.”

For more information about Juvare’s Crisis Track disaster management software and its benefits for state and local governments, please visit www.juvare.com/crisis-track/.

About RIEMA

The mission of the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency is to reduce the loss of life and property for the whole community while ensuring that as a state we work together to build, sustain, and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate all natural, human-caused, and technological hazards. For more information, riema.ri.gov.

About Juvare

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.