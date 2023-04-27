e.l.f. Cosmetics Launches New Digital Series “Vanity Table Talk”

e.l.f. Cosmetics is leaning further into entertainment with the launch of its new digital series, "Vanity Table Talk."

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Still sticky from its first-ever television spot, today, e.l.f. Cosmetics is leaning further into entertainment with the launch of its new digital series, "Vanity Table Talk." The social-first show is a playful mashup of popular formats, including the late-night talk show and the TikTok-native Get Ready With Me (GRWM).

Premiering tomorrow, Game Day Queen Jennifer Coolidge will pull up a seat and share more comedic quips at the e.l.f. vanity, which inspired the Vanity Table Talk series. Viewers will watch as Coolidge shares funny insights into her relationship with makeup, including her daily “routine” and her ideal lipstick name. Coolidge is an outspoken animal rights advocate and longtime fan of e.l.f.’s cruelty-free products and purpose pillar. To celebrate the debut of the series inspired by the award-winning actress, Coolidge was the genesis and empowered the brand to make a $100,000 donation to Rise for Animals, a national animal rights organization on a mission to end animal experimentation.

Much like TikTok’s viral GRWM format, guests will sit solo at e.l.f.’s gorgeous vanity and apply products while storytelling and reacting to questions flying in from off-camera. Vanity Table Talk aims to inspire viewers to celebrate their own unique beauty, using makeup and skincare as a tool for self-expression and empowerment. Expect to see some of your favorite e.l.f. holy grail products, as well as exciting new launches within each episode, including expansions to e.l.f.’s viral primer portfolio, lip products, summer skincare essentials and more.

This summer, e.l.f. will release two new episodes featuring actress and singer, Ashley Park, and comedian, writer, and musician, Ziwe. Ashley’s signature fashion and beauty choices have encouraged legions of fans to get bold and playful with their looks, while Ziwe champions an unapologetic and unfiltered approach to both beauty and life. Each will share insights into their respective worlds, while giving glimpses into their favorite beauty trends, and application tips and tricks.

“e.l.f. has been engaging with culture through the lens of entertainment for years, so a bonafide content series was a natural and fun progression for the brand,” says Patrick O’Keefe, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, e.l.f. Beauty. “We want Vanity Table Talk to bring a smile to every eye, lip and face that watches it. Jen, Ashley and Ziwe all align with the spirit of the show, and each represent the very best of beauty – they’re confident, authentic and beautifully unique.”

The Vanity Table Talk series was conceptualized, casted, produced, directed, and scripted by SHADOW, e.l.f. Beauty's long-term creative marketing and communications agency.

“As we continue to grow the e.l.f. cinematic universe, we explore every opportunity to entertain,” says Brian Vaughan, Executive Creative Director & Partner, SHADOW. “The uniquely customizable Vanity Table Talk format allows us to build concepts with specific talent and partners in mind. Everything from set design to scripting to each episode's strategic product launches are tailored for the guest, allowing each to play, perform and shine in their own distinct way.”

New exclusive episodes will be released each month through August on e.l.f.’s social channels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

About SHADOW:

SHADOW is a creative communications agency with verticals dedicated to public relations, influencer marketing, content development, event production and digital media services. By establishing brand narratives that are grounded in rich cultural insights, SHADOW turns ideas into stories, stories into moments, and moments into movements. SHADOW continues to consciously live out its core values, celebrating and encouraging diversity of thought, and using its voice to act as an agent of change. SHADOW has offices in New York and Los Angeles. www.weareshadow.com