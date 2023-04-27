Meridian Community College Deploys YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Drive Inclusivity Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meridian, Mississippi-based Meridian Community College has expanded on its commitment to accessibility with the deployment of YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform campuswide. The implementation comes after a thorough evaluation and trial. Leaders voted unanimously to adopt YuJa Panorama, which will help course designers and instructors see and correct accessibility issues, and will improve the learning experience by driving inclusivity as a key and measurable objective.

YuJa Panorama is one product in YuJa’s suite of high-impact media solutions that help institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content to users. It enhances accessibility with auto-generation of a number of Accessible Alternatives of course material in the background and provides a Visual Accessibility Gauge for content. Additionally, detailed reports at a course and institution level help measure and track accessibility. YuJa Panorama also offers users customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage and integrates with Canvas, the institution’s learning management system.

“Meridian Community College officials are passionate about delivering accessible content to students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Like many institutions, they were seeking a comprehensive, easy-to-use platform that benefits the institution as a whole, instructors, and students, and we’re excited for YuJa to help meet and exceed accessibility goals.”

ABOUT MERIDIAN COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Founded in 1937, Meridian Community College today continues to meet the diverse needs of its growing community by promoting educational, economic and community development. In addition to a strong University Transfer program that allows students to complete the first two years of college coursework, the College has more than 40 areas of study, including healthcare-related fields and manufacturing-focused programs that provide the training you need to enter the job market or upgrade your current skills. MCC also offers continuing education courses for personal and professional enrichment, student support services, cultural enrichment events, and adult basic and developmental education programs.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.