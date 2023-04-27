GSA Extends Granite’s Authority to Operate on EIS Contract

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite Telecommunications, a $1.8 billion provider of communications and technology solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies, announced today that the General Services Administration (GSA) has renewed Granite’s Authority to Operate (ATO) under GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract.

The award validates Granite’s compliance with NIST 800-53 Security Risk Management Framework Controls and overall capability to support the Federal government’s modernization and security objectives for mission-critical infrastructure.

The EIS program is the federal government’s contract vehicle for acquiring innovative information technology, telecommunications and infrastructure services. The 15-year, $50 billion program addresses the federal government’s mission to modernize legacy infrastructure with secure, leading-edge solutions. Granite is one of only nine prime contractors selected to provide services under the program.

To be eligible to accept and process orders under the EIS contract, GSA requires prime contractors to maintain ATO by completing a rigorous assessment and testing of business support systems and security measures. Every three years, a Cyber Security Assessment is required to maintain a valid ATO and remain a prime EIS contractor. Granite first received ATO in 2019, and after extensive review and testing through GSA’s renewal process, it has received ATO for an additional three years.

“Granite works hard to ensure our business support systems are at the cutting-edge of IT and cybersecurity standards,” said Rob Hale, Granite’s President and CEO. “From small businesses to the Fortune 100, our customers depend on us for secure, high-performing solutions. ATO validates Granite’s ability to deliver at the highest level for the U.S. government and its infrastructure needs.”

Granite has a proven record of delivering value and savings to federal agencies. For example, the company is a two-time recipient of the U.S. Postal Service’s Supplier Excellence Award, which celebrates the efforts of suppliers that make outstanding contributions to the success of the Postal Service.

To learn more about Granite, visit www.granitenet.com.

