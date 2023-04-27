Samsara Selects e2open Advanced Supply Chain Planning and Collaboration to Automate and Connect its Value Chain

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announced today that Samsara has selected e2open Advanced Supply Chain Planning and Collaboration to help manage its demand, supply, and inventory across its operations.

Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, has become a system of record for tens of thousands of customers. By harnessing IoT data from trucks, warehouses, and heavy equipment, Samsara’s integrated platform provides actionable insights to run safer, more efficient, and more sustainable operations.

“At Samsara, we look for technology solutions that support our pace of innovation and commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers,” said Jeff Faulkner, VP of Operations at Samsara. “With increased visibility and automated workflows, e2open can help us stay ahead of potential disruptions and enable a quick supply chain response to changes in customer demand.”

With e2open, Samsara will be able to automate more tools and communications across its supply chain network, potentially providing greater visibility into its operations. A metrics-driven command center and external connectivity offer opportunities for improved collaboration, while meaningful simulations and scenarios can be leveraged to drive decisions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Samsara as a client leveraging e2open’s Planning and Supplier Collaboration suites, to support their growth and customer journey,” said Michael Farlekas, CEO of e2open. “Samsara is on an exciting trajectory, and we look forward to working together to help them realize the benefits of outside-in planning, collaboration, and visibility across their entire supply chain network.”

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations™ Cloud, which is a system of record that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.