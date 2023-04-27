Belmont Village Senior Living Appoints Executive Director of Belmont Village Coral Gables

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living, an award-winning senior housing developer and operator, announces the appointment of Jorge Noriega to executive director of Belmont Village Senior Living Coral Gables, an unprecedented venture with renowned healthcare organization Baptist Health South Florida slated to open in September.

A native of Mexico City, Noriega joins with the knowledge and experience of serving in a multitude of roles in the senior living industry. He earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality administration from Boston University and MBA from Ross School of Business. And after serving in various roles in operations for a large hotel operations company, which focused on quality and service optimization, he transitioned to hotel development and asset management.

Having oversight of multiple hotels, and spearheading operations and administrative support, Noriega joined Belmont Village Senior Living in 2016 where he oversaw various initiatives for the development, administrative and investment side of Belmont Village Santa Fe, the company’s first international community located in Mexico City. While there, he led the campus, including a medical office building, hotel, retail, and Belmont Village Senior Living community. In 2020, he was appointed as the executive director of Belmont Village Senior Living Santa Fe and later served in an administrative role at Belmont Village Senior Living La Jolla.

"We are privileged to welcome Jorge to our soon-to-open Coral Gables community. The depth and breadth of knowledge in quality care and his personal mission to honor seniors, make Jorge the ideal person to lead the community," said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Seni or Living. “Jorge is a proven, hands-on, well-respected leader within our organization. He brings an unmatched level of clinical knowledge while still understanding the bigger picture and never losing sight of our commitment to providing exceptional care to our communities and residents in Coral Gables.”

In his role as executive director, Noriega will oversee new advancements in resident services and programming, community relations, and oversight of staff and development at Belmont Village Senior Living Coral Gables.

“I am honored to join as executive director at Belmont Village Coral Gables at such an exciting time for the company as it opens its first community in collaboration with the renowned Baptist Health South Florida,” said Noriega. “My plan is to provide the best-in-class service in care, comfort and hospitality to our residents, while leading Belmont Village Coral Gables to becoming the premier residential senior community in the Miami area.”

Belmont Village Senior Living Coral Gables is located just steps from the Shops at Merrick Park and consists of 18,500 ground floor commercial space, a 209-car parking garage, and 239,000 feet of luxury apartments and exquisitely appointed common area amenities. Key features of the building include expansive indoor/outdoor spaces, an elegant restaurant with outdoor dining terrace, casual bistro for coffee and light bites, resort-style pool, screening rooms, fully supplied art studio, and state-of-the-art exercise programs with physical, occupational, and speech therapy services available.

The project’s ground floor commercial space includes “Live Healthy by Baptist Health,” offering a holistic approach to senior health, including a focus on prevention. Live Healthy will be staffed by Baptist Health clinicians, including a nurse, social worker, care coach and dietitian, and will provide fast-track diagnostic services and lab tests. The multi-faceted space will also have ground floor retail spaces as well as retail, complimentary fitness, nutrition, and disease prevention resources.

Those interested in learning more about Live Healthy and the Belmont Village partnership are invited to participate in an upcoming event at 4 pm on May 6 at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden, 3000 Florida Avenue, Coconut Grove. RSVP by calling 305-921-0605.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Now celebrating 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 33 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.