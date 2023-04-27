Bully Pulpit Interactive Receives Major Investment from Broad Sky Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broad Sky Partners, a private equity firm that partners with leading middle-market business services and consumer companies, today announced it has made a significant investment in Bully Pulpit Interactive (“BPI”), a strategic communications and public affairs agency. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Named Global Public Affairs Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media for two consecutive years, BPI offers fully integrated marketing and communications services to a wide array of clients, including Fortune 100 brands, advocacy groups, philanthropies, and campaigns. BPI has more than 200 full-time employees across offices in Washington, D.C., Chicago, San Francisco, and New York, in addition to its remote workforce.

“The world’s largest organizations are seeking strategic partners that can both think and act at scale. We’re thrilled to partner with Broad Sky as they both share our excitement for building the agency of the future and our conviction in the importance of supporting BPI’s culture as we grow,” said Andrew Bleeker, President of BPI. “The Broad Sky investment is backing BPI and the team to invest in the next chapter of our growth story. We’re excited about the prospect of exploring future acquisitions and the opportunity to diversify our offerings, expand to new markets, and further advance in our technology.”

BPI’s previous lead sponsor was Svoboda Capital Partners. “Our commitment to our culture was also why we selected Svoboda Capital as our partner seven years ago,” Bleeker continued. “We’d like to thank John Svoboda, David Rubin, and the SCP team for being terrific partners at every step, and we are excited that they will continue as investors in our next chapter.”

Through Broad Sky’s network, industry expertise, and robust value creation capabilities, the firm aims to help BPI expand its services base and enter new markets organically and through M&A. The investment will also support further development of proprietary platforms to measure impact and the growth of BPI’s employee base as the agency continues to build momentum on its industry-leading talent advantage. As a sign of this new stage of growth and diversification of services, BPI recently announced the appointment of former Biden Administration speechwriter Jeff Nussbaum as partner, who will spearhead the launch of BPI’s next-generation executive communications practice.

“BPI is a competitively differentiated, tech-enabled professional services firm in an attractive market with strong tailwinds. We have been focused on the communications and advisory services space for some time. BPI has successfully developed a differentiated integrated strategic communication model to help companies navigate stakeholder communications in a complex media environment,” said Tyler Zachem, CEO and Founder of Broad Sky Partners. “BPI embodies many of the characteristics we look for when identifying attractive opportunities within our investment themes, including strong organic growth and a people-first culture. We look forward to working closely with Andrew and his impressive team to support BPI’s expansion.”

Berenson & Co. served as financial advisor and Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal advisor to Broad Sky.

About Broad Sky Partners

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market business services and consumer companies. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.broadskypartners.com.

About Bully Pulpit Interactive

Bully Pulpit Interactive (BPI) is an outcomes agency at the intersection of business, politics, and policy. Named Global Public Affairs Agency of the Year by PRovoke Media for two years running, the BPI team combines great vision with powerful communications and cutting-edge technology to drive change and shape the most important conversations.