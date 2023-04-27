Steven Bellah Joins KCP Advisory Group

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KCP Advisory Group is excited to announce the merger of the Remuda Advisors consulting group into KCP and the appointment of Steven Bellah as Senior Managing Director. In this role, Mr. Bellah will head the Dallas office and will also serve as the practice leader for the Lender Services Group. He will be a key contributor to helping KCP maintain its accomplished Turnaround and Restructuring practice and will be a senior presence developing and supporting the business, working across the practice groups.

Mr. Bellah has over 35 years of commercial finance, managerial, and advisory experience. He is considered an expert in most facets of investment management ranging from new business origination and underwriting to distressed workouts. His key career engagements include building and managing substantial businesses and portfolios for some of the nation’s leading institutions including: The CIT Group, GE Capital, and Wells Fargo Foothill where he has also successfully built new territories and provided division level management.

Mr. Bellah has substantial experience with complex transactions including management buyouts, leveraged buyouts, turnarounds, debtor-in-possession financing, changes of control and special situations. His advisory and management expertise includes extensive work in portfolio management, cash-flow management, profitability analysis, asset-based lending, subordinated capital, securitizations, leasing, term loans, and factoring.

“The addition of Remuda Advisors provides KCP with an experienced group for the Dallas office and our Lender Services practice,” said Jacen Dinoff, CEO of KCP Advisory Group. He added, “Steve Bellah heading the Dallas office is a welcome and exciting addition for the entire senior team.”

About Remuda Advisors

Founded by industry veteran Steve Bellah, Remuda Advisors is a team of seasoned asset managers that provide asset management, strategic insight, or restructuring advisory services on several levels. Remuda offers numerous services including portfolio management, account management, and comprehensive wind-down services for debt and equity portfolios. In addition to asset management, Remuda has acted as advisor to credit committees, Limited Partners, board of directors, and management teams. Remuda provides their analytical thinkers, strategic negotiators, and relationship builders, to become a highly efficient part of your team and ensure you protect, realize, and create as much value as possible from your investments.

About KCP Advisory Group

KCP renders services spanning a range of advisory roles from consulting to interim leadership. By recognizing the uniqueness of each engagement, KCP ensures the needs of the situation are met and minimizes the cost of valuable solutions by working in small, specialized expert teams. This format provides the experience of a wide range of businesses and industries to assist a client whether they are healthy, challenged, or distressed and whether the challenges include performance improvement or financial advisory services, or turnaround and restructuring.