Fidelity® Strengthens Commitment to Educating the Next Generation With First-ever Roblox Experience and New Metaverse Build

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the next step in its ongoing effort to provide relevant financial education, Fidelity Investments® today announces two new digital experiences designed to help the next generation of investors grow their financial know-how and build healthier money habits:

Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon , an educational Roblox experience introducing users to real-world money situations of spending, saving, and investing using – you guessed it – pancakes.

, an educational Roblox experience introducing users to real-world money situations of spending, saving, and investing using – you guessed it – pancakes. Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama, a new metaverse experience in Decentraland guiding users through quests and challenges to cultivate a more mindful approach to money.

“We apply a scan, try, and scale approach to innovation, and our experimentation with new platforms is no different,” said Kathryn Condon, Head of Marketing at Fidelity. “Helping the next generation of investors build long-lasting money habits is a priority. With these new and relevant experiences, we’re providing them with tools to build their knowledge and create a strong financial foundation for the future.”

Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon Brings Financial Literacy to Roblox

In today’s economic climate, many parents are left wondering how to create a strong financial foundation for their children. A recent Fidelity study1 showed 68% of parents are worried about their children’s financial future; the number is even higher among Millennial parents (71%) raising Generation Alpha. This cohort spends a significant amount of time online, making it more important than ever to meet them where they are with accessible financial education that’s fun, too.

This is why Fidelity is launching Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon, a new Roblox experience combining financial education with entertaining gameplay to help users grow their knowledge and confidence through spending, saving, and investing activities mirroring money decisions they might encounter in real life.

“We know the importance of building healthy money habits early, and by building in Roblox, we’re able to introduce this next generation to personal finance basics in an engaging way on a platform that sees more than 67 million visitors each day2. Since many start playing in their pre-teen years, our hope is Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon will be a Roblox game parents encourage their children to play,” said Condon.

To start, players buy pancakes that produce “YumYums,” which are collected and converted into currency used throughout the experience. To earn in-experience currency, users choose between three friendly creatures to deposit their YumYums with returns ranging from safe to risky, mirroring the varying levels of risk in investing. Players can choose to spend their earnings on additional tower levels and upgraded pancake flavors or simply save for the next round to reflect how money decisions can impact everyday life. Those who want to take their gameplay to the next level can test their skills and earn in-experience boosts in an obstacle course made of a giant bowl of pancake batter. Check out Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon on Roblox here.

Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama & Money Melodies Combine Money Mindfulness and the Metaverse

Building and maintaining healthy money habits can be challenging, especially for younger generations – a recent Fidelity study revealed 59% of young adults cringe at the thought of checking their bank account balances and many struggle to navigate their relationship with money. Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama addresses those struggles using the principles of Fidelity Bloom ®, a free financial app helping people build better money habits while addressing the underlying problems making it so difficult to save. Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama provides young investors with a fun, stress-free way to engage with their finances and build mindful money habits that will last.

Visitors to Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama in Decentraland will navigate a hedge maze to gather saving, spending, and investing tips; learn helpful money mantras from bull and bear topiaries; and apply their learnings through short quizzes reinforcing financial tips. While navigating Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama, visitors unlock four unique wearables – a Power Petal Suit, Bibi’s Boost Pack, Bibi Shades, and Bloom-o-vision – and three custom emote expressions.

Those successfully completing all the tasks will be able to earn a chance to win $25,000 in a Fidelity Bloom Save account through an exclusive sweepstakes. To visit Bloom-o-rama, click here from a desktop computer or log into Decentraland and enter coordinates (-22, 107) in the chat box.

To extend the experience beyond Decentraland, Fidelity is also launching an accompanying mobile experience called Money Melodies, a real-time audio and visual meditative experience that reflects and interprets market data, which also serves as the custom soundtrack for Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama. Those who visit Money Melodies will have the chance to earn an exclusive reward that can be redeemed only in Decentraland.

To learn more about Fidelity’s Bloom-o-rama and Money Melodies, visit fidelity.com/social-media/metaverse. Those interested in learning more about Pancake Empire Tower Tycoon can visit fidelity.com/social-media/roblox.

These launches are the latest in Fidelity’s ongoing commitment to meet customers where they are with financial education. This #NationalFinancialLiteracyMonth, the firm provided several new learning forums, including events with professional basketball players and collaborations with nonprofit organizations. Learn more here.

About Fidelity Investments

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses we serve.​​​​​​​ With assets under administration of $10.3 trillion, including discretionary assets of $3.9 trillion as of December 31, 2022, we focus on meeting the unique needs of a diverse set of customers. Privately held for over 75 years, Fidelity employs nearly 67,000 associates who are focused on the long-term success of our customers. For more information about Fidelity Investments, visit https://www.fidelity.com/about-fidelity/our-company.

