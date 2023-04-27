La Opinión Endorses Candidate Imelda Padilla for Los Angeles City Council

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--La Opinión, Los Angeles’s leading Spanish-language news source and daily newspaper, today announced its endorsement of candidate Imelda Padilla for Los Angeles City Council’s District 6. Padilla is on the ballot in the Special Election run-off taking place on June 27, 2023.

La Opinión’s editorial board trusts in Padilla’s experience, ability and leadership to promote the creation of well-paying jobs, the construction of more affordable housing and the expansion of opportunities for this community of working families to improve their standard of living and reap the rewards of their efforts.

