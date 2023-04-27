Frontier Dental Lab Group Partners with Friendship Dental Laboratories

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Dental Lab Group (“Frontier” or “FDL Group”) (www.frontierdentallabgroup.com), an integrated dental lab platform, announced today that it has partnered with and made an investment in Friendship Dental Laboratories, LLC (“Friendship”) (https://friendshipdentallab.com/), a full-service dental laboratory based in Rosedale, MD.

Brent West, President of FDL Group, commented, “Friendship is known as one of the leading full-service dental labs in the Mid-Atlantic and has experienced tremendous growth in recent years through the leadership of George Diacoloukas. We couldn’t be more excited to have George and the rest of the Friendship team join the platform and look forward to sharing best practices.”

George Diacoloukas, President at Friendship, commented, “My family and I take immense pride in all we and our team of managers and technicians have accomplished at Friendship Dental Laboratories since our inception in 1973. We are excited to partner with Frontier as they will be able to provide us with additional resources to support growth as we continue to invest in our employees and technology, which will allow us to best serve our dedicated customers. I am looking forward to working with Brent, Gil, and the rest of the Frontier team.”

Friendship is a full-service, NADL certified dental laboratory offering a full suite of fixed restorations and removable prosthetics including crowns and bridges, implants, removables, and aligners. Headquartered in Rosedale, MD with another lab in Baltimore, MD, Friendship serves a tenured and diversified customer base of private practices, governmental institutions, and DSOs. George Diacoloukas will join Frontier’s Board of Directors, in addition to continuing to serve as President of Friendship.

Jimmy Frye, Vice President at O2, commented, “We are honored to partner with Friendship, a best-in-class dental lab that will be highly complementary to FDL Group and will bolster the platform’s presence in the Mid-Atlantic. George Diacoloukas is an outstanding leader, and we look forward to the collaboration between the Friendship and FDL Group teams.”

About Friendship

Friendship Dental Laboratories, LLC is a full-service dental laboratory providing a complementary offering of general dentistry and cosmetic dentistry products. Friendship also offers a full suite of value-added services including in-office assistance, in-house continuing education courses, and chair-side conversions. Friendship has approximately 90 employees across its headquarters in Rosedale, MD (fixed lab), and Baltimore, MD (removable lab). Additional information is available at https://friendshipdentallab.com/.

About Frontier

Frontier Dental Lab Group is a full service, multi-site laboratory group that provides high-end dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge, and full mouth) and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays, and nightguards). With approximately 575 employees across seven laboratories, FDL Group serves over 6,000 customers throughout North America. Additional information is available at www.frontierdentallabgroup.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market Family/Founder owned businesses in B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.