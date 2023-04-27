Gryphon Strategies Announces Partnership With 51 Vets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gryphon Strategies, LLC (Gryphon), a global leader in investigations and business intelligence, today announced its partnership with 51 Vets, a nonprofit organization that helps elite military veterans successfully transition to positions in the private sector. As a corporate sponsor, Gryphon will partner with 51 Vets on exclusive events and networking opportunities that connect veterans with investment professionals and companies.

“The connections that our men and women of service are able to make through 51 Vets go far beyond introductions; they are building lasting professional relationships,” said Matt Hays, partner and CRO at Gryphon. “We have provided due diligence and investigative support to the investment community for over 30 years, so we know firsthand how much the industry can benefit from veterans they are able to meet, mentor and eventually hire.”

51 Vets provides more than 150 veteran members from across the U.S. with networking opportunities, career placement, mentorship and resources that are unique to their advanced capabilities and capacities. Members are primarily from Special Units within branches of the U.S. Military, and bring their distinguished leadership skills, sound judgment, attention to detail and problem-solving expertise to financial and investment private-sector roles.

“The integrity and stewardship of Gryphon aligns closely with the mission and values of 51 Vets, and we are so thankful to have their support,” said Jordan Selleck, founder of 51 Vets and co-founder and CEO of 51 Labs. “The mentorship, guidance and support of Gryphon is paramount in setting these veterans up for success in the private sector.”

ABOUT GRYPHON

Gryphon partners with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

The company’s diverse global teams bring deep expertise and a range of perspectives to their work in complex due diligence, internal investigations, cutting-edge data mining and analytics, litigation support, and global strategic and political risk advisory.

With over 25 in-house language capabilities and country experts in offices in the U.S., UK, and Latin America, they collaborate across the firm—supported by an extensive network of local contacts on the ground— to deliver powerful results that help clients gain an edge.

More information about Gryphon can be found at www.gryphon-strategies.com.