LTK Marks First Anniversary of LTK Connect with $2 Million Investment in Brands on the Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the global creator marketing platform, is celebrating the first anniversary of its award-winning self-serve marketing platform,, LTK Connect, with a significant milestone. In just one year, LTK Connect has reached 1,000 direct-to-consumer brands integrated into the ecommerce platform, providing them instant access to premium lifestyle creators to easily build and manage influencer marketing campaigns. LTK Connect was purpose-built to help brands of all sizes and budgets quickly scale their business through the power of LTK creator guided shopping.

To mark this occasion and ahead of Small Business Week, LTK is announcing a $2 million investment into brands on the LTK Connect platform. The LTK brand fund will provide financial support through LTK Connect, helping fuel brands’ growth through LTK Creators and empowering entrepreneurs to grow their small businesses.

“At LTK, we believe in the power of creators and supporting the small brands that people love through the opportunity creator-guided shopping provides,” said Amber Venz Box, Co-founder and President of LTK. “We’re thrilled so many of these brands have turned to LTK Creators to help grow their business in just one year, and we’re proud to celebrate this moment by doubling down on our LTK brand fund with $2 million.”

LTK Connect has quickly become a go-to solution for small and medium sized brands to tap creators for increasing awareness and driving sales, thanks to its easy to use, all-in-one approach. From fast onboarding, easy campaign development and management to quick, integrated creator payments and access to multi-metric performance tracking, LTK Connect is a proven solution.

Brands like Peppered with Leopard - a Utah-based online women’s boutique and women-owned business led by Lisa Stockton - are leveraging LTK Connect to scale their business through the power of creators.

“Everything I’ve made basically, I just put back into LTK to market my business because the power of it is huge,” said Stockton. “It has been the bread and butter to my business.”

For more information, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/connect.

