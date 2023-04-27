Eaton wins $16M contract to help energize new University of Michigan hospital

Eaton awarded $16M contract to establish a foundation of safe, resilient and sustainable power at the new University of Michigan hospital. Image credit: University of Michigan.

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a new contract to help design and construct the essential electrical system for the University of Michigan’s new hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Eaton is providing a wide range of intelligent electrical equipment and turnkey engineering services to establish a foundation of safe, resilient and sustainable power at the D. Dan and Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion at University of Michigan Health.

The new 264-bed adult inpatient facility is scheduled to open in the fall of 2025 and will help alleviate growing patient demand at the organization’s primary medical facility in Ann Arbor. According to the university, the 12-story, 690,000 square-foot facility is also on track in its pursuit to achieve the LEED Platinum certification for sustainable health care design and includes flexible energy systems ready for the future transition to renewable energy sources.

“Essential electrical systems are the heartbeat of any healthcare operation,” said Justin Carron, healthcare segment director at Eaton. “We’re thrilled to help University of Michigan Health meet its evolving healthcare needs with an approach that prioritizes electrical resilience and a low-carbon future – so the university can continue to focus on providing what matters most: quality patient care.”

Eaton is helping University of Michigan Health ensure its facility has the power it needs, when it needs it, by providing advanced power distribution equipment, innovative back-up power protection solutions, turnkey project support, and training for facility operations and maintenance staff. The project includes an Eaton engineered utility substation, more than 100 factory-assembled Integrated Facility Systems switchboards to minimize valuable footprint and installation time, and Eaton Arc Quenching Switchgear that drastically reduces incident energy to preserve critical uptime and advance safety.

Eaton is the first in its industry to join the health sector climate pledge. Learn more about how Eaton is powering the future of healthcare.

