STARLUX Airlines Announces First Airline Partner — Inks Strategic Partnership with Alaska Airlines

TAIPEI, Taiwan & LOS ANGELES & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of its inaugural trans-Pacific flight to Los Angeles, Taiwan-based luxury carrier STARLUX Airlines today announced another milestone — a strategic partnership with Alaska Airlines. Now, passengers on both airlines will have access to more routes and more benefits.

The agreement will give both STARLUX and Alaska loyalty program members more opportunities for rewards by earning points on flights operated by each carrier. Once fully implemented, the partnership will allow customers of both airlines to book connecting flights on a single ticket, making check-in and luggage transfer faster and easier.

The partnership will greatly expand STARLUX’s reach into the U.S., with customers accessing Alaska Airlines’ vast domestic and international network, connecting at Alaska’s Los Angeles gateway. It will also increase travel choices for Alaska customers looking to travel to Asia who will now have access to 16 top destinations, with an easy transfer in Taipei.

“ Alaska Airlines — one of the United States top airlines — is the perfect partner for us,” said STARLUX CEO Glenn Chai. “ The agreement will harness our complementary strengths and resources. STARLUX guests flying into Los Angeles will be able to seamlessly connect to more than 100 destinations in the US via Alaska. And Alaska customers will be able to experience STARLUX’s exquisite services and ease of connection to our many destinations in Asia, through Taipei.”

Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance, and alliances at Alaska Airlines, said “ STARLUX is a premier global airline offering world-class service and amenities. We’re proud to be their first airline partner, our guests will love flying on STARLUX, connecting the West Coast, Taipei, and many more incredible places in Asia. We’re thrilled to offer our loyal Mileage Plan members another exciting way to see the world.”

The New STARLUX Taipei-Los Angeles Flights

The new Taipei-Los Angeles flights will be flown on STARLUX’s Airbus A350 aircraft and feature four seats in First, 26 in Business, 36 in Premium Economy and 240 in Economy. From first class to economy, STARLUX flights are designed to delight and soothe the senses, from earth-toned interiors to award-winning crew attire to curated in-cabin aromatherapy and Michelin-rated meals.

Airline ticket reservations for departures to Taipei can now be booked through travel agents and on www.starlux-airlines.com. Flights will depart Los Angeles for Taipei on Tuesday and Thursday through Sunday at 00:50 hours. Flights will depart Taipei for Los Angeles on Monday and Wednesday through Saturday at 23:40 hours. Starting From June 1, STARLUX will operate daily flights between Los Angeles and Taipei.

About STARLUX Airlines

Launched in 2020, STARLUX is a luxury airline based in Taipei serving 16 Asian destinations: Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Sapporo, Sendai, Macau, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hanoi, Manila, and Cebu. STARLUX now serves passengers traveling between Asia and North America with an easy transfer in Taipei. STARLUX is dedicated to providing exquisite services and the utmost comfort for each passenger to enjoy an unforgettable journey. The STARLUX fleet consists of three types of new-generation Airbus aircraft that are extremely efficient – A321neo, A330neo and A350 – to provide the finest and most eco-friendly journeys. For more information about STARLUX and to book a flight, visit https://www.starlux-airlines.com/en-US.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.