Fukushima City Adopts Tenchijin’s Newly Launched Water Pipe Leakage Risk Management System: A System Utilizing Space Big Data and A.I

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAXA accredited space venture Tenchijin launched a new software, a water pipe leakage risk management operating system where local governments can manage and evaluate water leakage risk in large water networks. As this tool dramatically helps them reduce their water maintenance cost, Fukushima City Waterworks Bureau decided to implement the system as the first case in Japan.

How does this system work?

The system is based on Tenchijin’s original technology under patent application. The combination of various space Big Data, water pipe material information, leakage history which feeds advanced A.I algorithms visualizes the specific city area with the highest water leakage risks. The software proved its performance in the experiment carried out with the Japan Cabinet Office. In the experiment, maximum 65% inspection cost, 85% investigation time were reduced respectively. The tool empowers the local government to anticipate their water leakage risk area and drove Fukushima City to purchase this software.

Partnership with Fukushima City

Around 17.6% of water pipelines in Japan (120,000km) have exceeded the statutory durability age. However, the current maintenance and repair of aged pipelines is often prohibitive. There are less revenues, less workforce due to a declining population which hampers local government to conduct leakage investigation, maintenance and repair operations. Therefore, the number of water leakage accidents has been increasing and this issue will become more serious in the future. Tenchijin’s new system was designed to help them solve this issue. Tenchijin will work closely with Fukushima City Waterworks Bureau to improve the leak detection rate and reduce non-revenue water ratio, and optimize resources.

Tenchijin COMPASS can be used for free by creating an account on the Tenchijin website.

URL: https://tenchijin.co.jp/compass/?hl=en

Language: English, Japanese

Browsers: Google Chrome (recommended), only PC

If you are interested in customizing Tenchijin COMPASS or consulting on data analysis, please contact us at info-compass@tenchijin.co.jp

Access here for the details: https://tenchijin.co.jp/?hl=en