BAE Systems awarded U.S. Navy C4I support contract

BAE Systems was awarded a contract by U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, to engineer C4I services on surface ships. (Credit: U.S. Navy)

BAE Systems was awarded a contract by U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, to engineer C4I services on surface ships. (Credit: U.S. Navy)

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BAE Systems was awarded a contract by U.S. Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, to engineer command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) services on surface ships. The total value of the eight-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) contract is $537 million. BAE Systems is one of three companies that will compete for work on the program.

C4I systems are critical to the operation of surface ships, providing the ability to communicate, control, and coordinate operations across the fleet.

“We have a rich history of supporting the Navy’s missions to advance security across the globe,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager, BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions. “As a leader in systems integration, we are known for not only providing exceptional quality and production support, but also for developing creative solutions for the Navy’s toughest C4I problems.”

Under the new ID/IQ contract, BAE Systems will provide C4I services and data deliverables throughout the five phases of shipboard integration. The company will perform work in Alabama, California, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, South Carolina, Washington, and Wisconsin.

BAE Systems is a global defense, aerospace, and security company with a long history of providing advanced technology solutions to the U.S. military.