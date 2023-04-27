AppOmni Expands Ignition Technology Partnership to Northern Europe

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS security, has partnered with Ignition Technology Northern Europe, an Exclusive Networks company that focuses on disruptive and fast-growth SaaS-based cybersecurity vendors, to extend its presence in the Nordics, Baltic, and Benelux.

AppOmni first partnered with Ignition Technology UK in October 2022, marking the SaaS security leader’s first distribution partner in EMEA. The partnership has seen quick success in the last six months, including fast pipeline and partner development.

“AppOmni is determined to expand further into EMEA, and our relationship with Ignition Technology is fundamental to that growth. Our partner’s robust knowledge throughout the region ensures we can be in front of the customers who desperately need to protect and monitor their SaaS environments,” said Brandon Romisher, Vice President of EMEA Operations at AppOmni. “With our experience and best-in-class applications to solve SaaS data security issues, we can increase Ignition’s value with its channel partners. We’re excited to see how our partnership will continue to expand in the future.”

This collaboration will offer AppOmni and Ignition Technology customers access to a number of Managed Service Providers, Value-Added Resellers, and Managed Security Service Providers, as well as local language support and technical expertise to succeed.

“Our channel partners need a playbook to not only stay relevant, but ahead of the latest security threats. AppOmni’s forward-thinking solutions and winning strategies offer that to our partners in Northern Europe,” said Anders Ångström, Business Development Director at Ignition Technology. “We have already seen its value and benefit in EMEA, and our expanding relationship gives me confidence that even more of our partners have the technologies they need to best help their customers.”

AppOmni is committed to bolstering its partner ecosystem and global presence. It was recently named to CRN’s annual guide for outstanding partner programs for the third consecutive year, standing out among SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution providers as a channel-first organization.

Learn more about AppOmni’s comprehensive partner program at appomni.com/partners.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security software. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. Backed by Cisco Investments, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and more, AppOmni was recently named as a PURE CYBER 100 “Companies To Watch In 2023” and one of CyberTech 100’s Companies for 2022. The company has been recognized as a Dark Reading Cybersecurity Vendor to Watch and a SINET16 Innovator.

About Ignition Technology

Ignition Technology, an Exclusive Networks company, is a security distributor for the SaaS world. We believe in the power of the channel to enable and secure business transformation. We enable our partners to architect solutions that better protect their customers and help them navigate the future of cybersecurity through our people, our knowledge and our solutions and services.

By discovering innovative, emerging cybersecurity solutions, we help them de-risk their business, create value and maintain relevance with their customers whilst delivering peace of mind. For more information visit www.ignition-technology.eu.