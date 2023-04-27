Laminar Named AWS Security Competency Partner, Receives Amazon RDS Ready Product Designation for its Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) Solution

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Laminar, the first agile data security platform, today announced that it has achieved two important milestones in its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Laminar became the first pure-play DSPM to be named an AWS Security Competency Partner in the category of Data Protection in March. In addition, Laminar’s DSPM solution received the Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) Ready Product designation in February.

To gain admission to both programs, which are administered by different teams of AWS solution architects, Laminar responded to a battery of questions about its product and underlying technology, submitted several customer case studies for review, and passed a rigorous technical validation audit.

The AWS Competency Program validates and promotes AWS partners who have demonstrated technical expertise and proven customer success in specialized areas, including various security use cases. Last year, the company introduced a new category within the Security Competency, Data Protection, at its AWS re:Inforce event, and Laminar is the first pure-play DSPM provider to earn this distinction.

“The AWS Security Competency indicates that a software vendor has earned the trust of AWS by proving its ability to create customer value,” says Amit Shaked, CEO and cofounder, Laminar. “Laminar gives AWS customers the visibility and control needed to develop a cloud-first business model and accelerate their modernization while decoupling cloud data growth from cloud data risk.”

In addition, Laminar is one of only 10 security software vendors to have achieved the Amazon RDS Service Ready Product designation.

“Laminar was the first to support the discovery and classification of sensitive data in Amazon RDS, so this designation is an important milestone for our company,” says Oran Avraham, CTO and co-founder, Laminar. “Since Laminar’s cloud-native DSPM deploys inside of customer accounts, the AWS RDS designation is an endorsement that our platform meets their stringent technical, security, and customer success requirements.”

The AWS Security Competency and Amazon RDS Ready Product designation deepen Laminar’s relationship with AWS. The company’s Data Security Platform is available on AWS Marketplace, and Laminar is a member of the AWS Partner Network.

Laminar provides organizations with the visibility and control they need to achieve security, privacy, and governance in the cloud. Laminar’s cloud-native DSPM enables autonomous and continuous discovery of data in AWS data stores, and also provides ongoing classification, protection, and monitoring. That’s a message that’s resonating with the market.

“Travelers and hospitality partners trust us with their valuable data, so we must ensure that it is appropriately protected,” says Guy Fridman, head of security operations and response for Booking Holdings. “Laminar empowers our team and equips us with the tools we need to remediate issues related to data hygiene quickly and efficiently. This lets us grow on AWS while effectively mitigating risk.”

Laminar’s architecture on Amazon RDS is asynchronous, meaning it does not impact performance and is secure, in that it does not remove customer data from their own AWS environment. It’s also cost-saving, as the proliferation of Amazon RDS data can be extensive, and the Laminar platform often finds outdated or redundant cloud data that can be deleted, decreasing Amazon RDS costs.

A complete list of AWS Security Competency Partners is provided here. Amazon RDS partners may be found here.

Learn more about how data security teams can use Laminar for autonomous and continuous data discovery, classification, and protection across multi-cloud architectures at: https://laminarsecurity.com.

About Laminar

Laminar is the leading agile data security platform and provides organizations the visibility and control they need to achieve data security, governance, and privacy in the cloud. Our cloud-native Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solution continuously discovers and classifies all cloud data, structured and unstructured, across managed and self-hosted data stores, including unknown shadow data, without the data ever leaving your environment. It analyzes access, usage patterns, and security posture, and provides actionable, guided remediation for data security risk. Laminar connects to your multi-cloud environment including AWS, Azure, GCP, and Snowflake via APIs and is agentless, asynchronous, and completely autonomous.