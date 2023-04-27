Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. -- Forbright Bank announces financing for wasted food to renewable energy facility in California Issuer: Forbright Bank

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNIFI®, Makers of REPREVE®, Announces Sixth Annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability Awards Issuer: Unifi, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Compass Group North America Leads Fight Against Food Waste Issuer: Compass Group North America

BASEL, Switzerland & BEIJING & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- BeiGene Announces Goals Focused on Sustainable Growth and Workforce Diversity in New ESG Report Issuer: BeiGene

NEW YORK -- MarketAxess Appoints Nancy Altobello as Lead Independent Director of the Board Issuer: MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Transforming Public Transportation: Austin’s CapMetro to Install First-of-its-Kind Solar Charging Infrastructure Issuer: HOLT Renewables

PITTSBURGH -- Liberty Tire Recycling Announces 2023 Earth Day Initiative to Donate 5 Million Pounds of Rubber Mulch to Charitable Organizations Issuer: Liberty Tire Recycling

PARIS -- ERS Launches a Public Consultation on its new Standard, Ensuring Climate Finance Reaches Projects Issuer: ERS

ST. LOUIS -- Caleres Highlights Progress Toward 2025 Environmental, Social & Governance Commitments Issuer: Caleres

WILMINGTON, Ohio -- ATSG Highlights Progress in Latest Sustainability Report Issuer: Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

DENVER -- Newmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations Issuer: Newmont Corporation

ATLANTA -- Mercedes-Benz USA And NFL Legend Matt Ryan Build Outdoor Learning Lab By Out Teach, At Dunbar Elementary School in Atlanta Issuer: Mercedes-Benz USA

HOPKINS, Minn. -- Digi International Announces 2023 Green Tech Customer Innovation Award Winners Issuer: Digi International

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Berry Global Recognized by CDP as Leader on Climate Change and Supplier Engagement Issuer: Berry Global Group, Inc.

PITTSBURGH -- Eaton first in its industry to join the Health Sector Climate Pledge Issuer: Eaton

BOSTON -- BXP Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: BXP

NEW YORK -- Moody's Highlights its Sustainability Performance in New Reports Issuer: Moody’s Corporation Investor Relations

AUSTIN, Texas -- CLEAResult releases 2022 Sustainability Report, reduces carbon footprint by nearly 70% Issuer: CLEAResult

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. -- AVANGRID Joins Habitat for Humanity to Reinforce Commitment to Energy Efficiency, Affordable Housing Issuer: AVANGRID, Inc.

PARIS -- Teleperformance Signs Agreement With Unions in Colombia Issuer: Teleperformance SE

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Milliken & Company Marks Five Years of Progress in 2022 Sustainability Report, “FOR HUMANKIND” Issuer: Milliken & Company

SHOREHAM-BY-SEA, England -- Ricardo develops world-first tool to improve the assessment of chemical persistence in the environment Issuer: Ricardo plc

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tennant Company Announces Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goals Issuer: Tennant Company

MINNEAPOLIS -- General Mills Stands for Good in 2023 Global Responsibility Report Issuer: General Mills

DUBLIN -- Horizon Therapeutics plc and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Solve Announce the Launch of the Third Annual Horizon Prize to Inspire Sustainable Solutions for Research and Care in the Rare Disease Community Issuer: Horizon Therapeutics plc

LOS ANGELES -- Next Level Apparel Transitions to Recycled Polyester Fabric Reinforcing Responsible Sourcing Efforts Issuer: Next Level Apparel

LONDON -- Making Better Essential: Pentair Showcases Positive Impact on People and the Planet in 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Issuer: Pentair

CHEVY CHASE, Md. -- Forbright Bank Earns Fossil-Free Certification Issuer: Forbright Bank

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- Intuit Brings Renewable Energy and Job Opportunities to US Communities with Innovative Solar Projects Issuer: Intuit Inc.

CHICAGO -- JBT Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report Issuer: JBT Corporation

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Henry Schein Champions Sustainable Business Practices With the Launch of Practice Green in North America Issuer: Henry Schein, Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Comcast NBCUniversal Donates $25,000 to the Heart of Arkansas United Way in Support of Tornado Relief Efforts in Little Rock Issuer: Comcast Corporation

ELGIN, Ill. -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America Celebrates 5,000th Club Milestone in Commitment to Great Futures for America’s Youth Issuer: Boys & Girls Clubs of America

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. -- CSAA Insurance Group’s 2022 ESG Report Highlights 45% Emissions Reduction Issuer: CSAA Insurance Group

OMAHA, Neb. -- Green Plains Releases 2022 Sustainability Report Issuer: Green Plains Inc.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- AMGTA Releases First Commissioned Research Paper Issuer: Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- Walgreens Returns as the Exclusive Retail Partner of Red Nose Day to Help Ensure a Healthy Future for All Children and End Child Poverty Issuer: Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Synovus Donates $2 Million to Strengthen Communities Throughout Its Footprint Issuer: Synovus Financial Corp.

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany -- PUMA's ‘Voices of a RE:GENERATION’ Initiative Offers Young Changemakers a Voice in Shaping the Future of Sustainability Issuer: PUMA

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donaldson Company Announces 2030 Environmental and Social Ambitions Issuer: Donaldson Company, Inc.

NOVI, Mich. -- Lineage Foundation for Good Launches New Grant Application Program Issuer: Lineage Foundation for Good

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Commits $650k to Native Women Lead’s Matriarch Revolutionary Fund, Nation’s Trailblazing Impact Investment Fund Focused on Native Women-Owned Businesses Issuer: Comcast Corporation

ROSARIO, Argentina -- Bioceres Crop Solutions Releases FY22 Sustainability Report Issuer: Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

DALLAS -- Invitation Homes Releases Sustainability Progress Overview Issuer: Invitation Homes Inc.

BROOKSHIRE, Texas -- Grundfos Wins Pollution Prevention Award from Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Issuer: Grundfos

BOULDER, Colo. -- Meal Kit Brand Green Chef Commits to Making the World “Greener” by Planting Thousands of Trees through New Partnership with One Tree Planted Issuer: Green Chef

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. -- Takeda Announces New U.S. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program Partners Issuer: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

HONG KONG -- TTI Commits to Setting Science-Based Targets Issuer: Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

PFAEFFIKON, Switzerland -- Oerlikon Publishes Sustainability Report 2022, Excellent Progress in Sustainability Targets Issuer: Oerlikon

NEW YORK -- BuildESG Receives Private Equity Wire 2023 U.S. Emerging Managers Award for Best ESG Data Provider Issuer: BuildESG

NEW YORK -- Employees Deeply Value Health and Well-Being, Finds IWBI’s 2023 State of Workforce Well-Being Poll Issuer: International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

TORONTO -- STEER Closes $18 Million Direct Investment Into its Digital Restaurant Supply Business Issuer: STEER Technologies Inc.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Farmers’ Fintech Agreena Raises €46M to Scale the Regenerative Revolution Issuer: Agreena

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Horace Mann releases 2022 Corporate Social Responsibility reporting Issuer: Horace Mann Educators Corporation

BOSTON -- BXP Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR® Sustained Excellence Award Issuer: BXP

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Public relations, investor relations, public policy, and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia.

Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire’s global newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media worldwide.

For more information about Business Wire, please email us at info@businesswire.com or call 888.381.9473. Subscribe to our blog for communications industry trends and tactics delivered straight to your inbox, and follow Business Wire on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.