Wisetail, An Intertek Company, Launches Advanced Checklist Solution to Optimize Learning and Drive Business Success

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisetail, an Intertek learning technology company, announced its launch of a new product called OnTrack. OnTrack is a modern checklist solution designed to help organizations stay ahead of risk, increase efficiencies, and achieve operational success. The task management solution aims to manage day-to-day activities comprising business success through understanding and corrective action, within the Wisetail LMS. It is accessible from desktop, tablet, or mobile and offers a companion app OnTrack by Wisetail available for Android and Apple Devices.

Bringing together learning and doing within Wisetail’s platform, L&D leaders gain valuable insight into training gaps. OnTrack accelerates productivity by creating and managing priority-based activities, focused on location and due date. Team members can easily manage their day, tag team members, create corrective actions, and tag for follow up on activities. This creates a culture of accountability that empowers employees to form instrumental habits and reinforces positive behaviors. Administrators can easily create, delegate, and manage checklists through a centralized system.

“At Slim Chickens, our cornerstone principles are simple: a clean environment, hot food hot, execute with no excuses, and fast, friendly service,” Chris Patterson, Vice President of Training and Development at Slim Chickens University, says. “Assigning tasks holds people accountable and gets everyone aligned with what our brand expectations and standards are, which builds a culture of consistency. OnTrack is a much more robust tool than we ever envisioned. We wanted to use it as more of an operational assessment tool that our field team could use to verify standards and execution across the brand. Now we can score how well our restaurants are meeting our standards, whether that is with fresh food, friendly service, or clean restrooms. It gives operators a clear picture of how they are aligning with our standards.”

With this solution, Wisetail continues to lead the training and development industry. By bringing learning into the flow of work, organizational goals are achieved through the ability to upskill team members faster, reduce costs, and increase accountability.

To learn more, visit our site here or request a live demo here.

About Wisetail

Wisetail views learning and understanding as the pathways to a stronger culture, the foundation to a greater brand, and vital to building communities. We’ve developed solutions for limitless engagement opportunities of blended learning that drive results.