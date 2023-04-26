Allen Media Group to Leverage VideoAmp as New Currency for 2023-24 Upfront Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Media Group (AMG) today announced VideoAmp will be offered as a new currency in the 2023-24 Upfront season, beginning with The Weather Channel television network. AMG’s decision comes as the industry moves towards a multi-currency marketplace and seeks more accurate, reliable, and effective ways of measuring a company’s media spend. AMG has come to an agreement with VideoAmp, making the shift to big data currency for more stable and sophisticated measurement of advanced audiences and demographics across networks and platforms. This agreement will allow AMG and VideoAmp to more accurately showcase the impact of audiences and innovation across AMG’s platforms.

As the industry moves away from panel-based measurement towards big data, VideoAmp is well-positioned to provide AMG with the sophisticated, reliable solutions needed to support their business given the complexity of today’s viewership landscape. Leveraging VideoAmp’s currency-grade data and advertising platform solutions, including VideoAmp’s Content Analysis Ratings Dashboard (CARD), AMG is now able to enhance the ability to serve their clients by showing the incremental impact and return on investment their audiences and content delivers.

“Allen Media Group recognizes that the industry is headed towards a multi-currency marketplace, and that innovation needs to continue for today's media landscape to be reliably measured,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Our deal with VideoAmp offers us the ability to not only better measure the AMG audience, but to also deliver best-in-class advanced advertising solutions to our advertising partners.”

“We're excited to work with Allen Media Group to revolutionize their advertising offering by leaving legacy methodologies behind and delivering a value-driven currency solution that benefits all stakeholders. As a new currency for media transactions, VideoAmp delivers more accurate measurement and data-driven insights that are crucial for advertisers to capitalize on valuable audiences and increase return on ad spend. We look forward to rolling this out for The Weather Channel and all properties under the AMG umbrella,” said Michael Parkes, President, VideoAmp.

VideoAmp has seen accelerated demand for advanced measurement and cross-platform currency solutions throughout the advertising ecosystem. As shown in eMarketer’s Ad Measurement Trends H1 2023, VideoAmp is currently the most widely adopted new currency in the marketplace across leading media companies.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is an advertising measurement, planning and optimization platform increasing the value of advertising by redefining how media is valued, bought and sold. Our platform automates advertising workflows, deduplicates audiences across traditional TV, streaming video, digital media and walled gardens and connects media exposures to an advertiser’s sales. By unlocking new value for the entire ecosystem, our platform allows brands, agencies and ad sellers to align on VideoAmp’s independent measurement as a new media currency to transact against. We are powering a more effective three-way value exchange that is built to increase the return on media investment for advertisers, increase revenue for ad sellers and provide a better viewing experience for consumers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit videoamp.com.

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 220 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, THIS TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW, the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 73 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information visit: allenmedia.tv.