ESFI Launches 2023 National Electrical Safety Month Campaign

If you have an electric vehicle, you have to charge it, so you might as well stay safe when you do it.

Thinking about installing an EV charger for your home? Make sure all chargers are installed by a qualified electrician to ensure that safety standards and electrical codes are met.

Thinking about installing an EV charger for your home? Make sure all chargers are installed by a qualified electrician to ensure that safety standards and electrical codes are met.

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May is National Electrical Safety Month, and the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) is launching its annual effort to help reduce electrically related fatalities, injuries, and property loss. To kick off the campaign, ESFI is releasing this year’s materials, which explain how the rapid advancements in emerging technology, most notably electric vehicles, require further electrification and safe, efficient devices that can support this increased energy demand.

Featured National Electrical Safety Month resources include:

Videos:

Infographics:

The campaign resources include information on preparing your home or business for electric vehicles, how to charge them properly and safely, and information on electric vehicle adapters. Addressing the demands emerging technologies have on your home keeps you safe and allows you to tap into efficient energy. Information is provided to help you reduce your energy dependency and waste. The materials also investigate common workplace electrical hazards and how to avoid them. Contact with or exposure to electricity is one of the leading causes of workplace fatalities. ESFI provides a variety of video shorts and infographics to address these hazards and prevent workplace injuries and fatalities.

“The future of energy is now,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. “In order for the electrical industry to meet the needs of society, safety will be imperative for success and growth.”

Electrical safety awareness and education among consumers and workers will prevent electrical fires, injuries, and deaths. For ESFI’s complete collection of free-to-share National Electrical Safety Month resources and information about using them in your community, visit esfi.org.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home and in the workplace. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety.