Cedar Point Federal Credit Union Selects Q2 to Deliver a Modernized Digital Banking Experience to Increase Member Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, announced today that Cedar Point Federal Credit Union® has selected Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform to enhance the digital banking user experience while delivering new innovation to significantly increase member engagement.

Based in Lexington Park, Maryland, Cedar Point is a $750 million financial institution serving more than 46,000 members in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties since 1945.

“Cedar Point’s mission is centered on creating meaningful experiences for our members, and the digital sphere is a vital part of the daily user experience,” said Cedar Point CEO Charles Roach. “We are confident that our partnership with Q2 will help us accelerate our ability to innovate and deliver modern digital banking experiences to meet our members' expectations.”

“Many of our members had suggested improvements to our previous digital banking interface, and we listened,” said Cedar Point CIO BJ Sievers. “The previous system had user limitations and didn’t allow us to quickly reach our members with the right information at the right time. Q2 resolves that while enabling us to provide a more tailored member experience. We are also excited to leverage Q2’s fintech partner ecosystem to expand our innovation capabilities.”

In addition to the Q2 digital banking platform, Cedar Point will leverage several Q2 solutions, including Q2 Innovation Studio, Marketplace, Q2 Gro, Q2 CardSwap, ClickSWITCH and Q2 Discover, among others. Q2 will also enable Cedar Point to provide its members with access to new, innovative financial wellness tools and solutions to improve the member experience and increase relationship touchpoints through its digital channels, such as Q2 Goals, SavvyMoney and Glia.

Dallas Wells, Q2’s SVP of Product Management, said, “Q2 is pleased to partner with Cedar Point Federal Credit Union as they accelerate their digital innovation. At Q2, we take pride in empowering our customers to transform their businesses to create more engaging and meaningful relationships with their account holders.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.

About Cedar Point Federal Credit Union®

Cedar Point Federal Credit Union was founded in 1945 to serve Southern Maryland’s military members. Since 2009, Cedar Point has been a community-based financial institution serving people who live, work, worship, go to school and do business in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties in Maryland. Our mission is to enrich lives by providing competitive rates of interest, cultivating exceptional financial partnerships, and creating meaningful experiences.