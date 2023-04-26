Cleveland-Cliffs Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with the IAM for its Middletown Works Operation

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it has reached a tentative agreement with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Local 1943 on a new 4-year agreement for its Middletown Works steelmaking operation. The contract will be effective on May 15, 2023, and will cover approximately 2,100 hourly employees.

Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland-Cliffs said, “The new labor agreement with our valued IAM employees at Middletown represents another win-win for Cliffs and our union partners. We have a strong and loyal workforce as a result of these great relationships. Continued healthy partnerships like this one are the backbone of our future success, and we look forward to accomplishing our shared goals together.”

Middletown Works is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot and cold rolling, and finishing operations to produce a number of carbon and stainless steels for the automotive and other industries.

The agreement is now pending ratification by IAM local union memberships.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The Company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America and serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cleveland-Cliffs employs approximately 27,000 people across its operations in the United States and Canada.

