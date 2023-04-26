GigXR Awarded Air Force SBIR Phase II Contract to Develop Extended Reality (XR) Simulation Training for Department of the Air Force

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigXR, Inc., a global provider of holographic healthcare training, announced today that it has received a second Phase II Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract to develop holographic simulation training for the 354th Medical Group United States Air Force (USAF) based out of Eielsen, Alaska. The contract will be used to create immersive learning that uses hyper-realistic holographic patients that trains future medics to move through a critical checklist to correctly treat severe combat injuries.

To be built as a new module in GigXR’s HoloScenarios – a mixed reality application that allows learners to practice interventions using holographic equipment with hyper-realistic holographic patients that can present customizable, lifelike complications – this Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training will provide learners unlimited, on-demand access to holographic patients with combat injuries. They can practice key skills as often as needed while working in safe-to-fail environments.

GigXR will create high-stress, safe-to-fail situations that incorporate sounds, such as gunshots, explosions and helicopters overhead, to better mimic the experience of combat care. The module will also include realistic visualizations of injuries such as blast wounds, broken legs, shrapnel inflictions and more. Learners will be able to encounter these immersive experiences in a lab, classroom, remotely in an at-home study space, or outdoors.

“We are always extremely proud whenever we get to build something for the U.S. Military,” said Jared Mermey, CEO at GigXR. “The mixed reality healthcare training that GigXR delivers is built to better prepare for what might be seen in the field. The immersive experiences provide far more advantages to the analog alternatives in terms of realism, cost to deliver, and operational burden, especially when deploying this critical content at scale.”

GigXR has partnered with the University of Cambridge and Cambridge / University Hospitals (CUH) NHS Foundation, University of Michigan and Morlen Health, a subsidiary of Northwest Permanente, P.C., to co-create modules centered around Respiratory diseases, Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, and Neurology scenarios. By partnering with 3D interactive medical experts, such as 3D4Medical from Elsevier and ANIMA RES, GigXR’s customers can centralize access and management of 3D anatomy content which are also complementary to GigXR’s mixed reality applications. .

GigXR’s growing partnership ecosystem continues to power a rapidly-expanding immersive learning library delivered by the Gig Immersive Learning Platform. The company is trusted by academic institutions across four continents, including nursing and medical schools and teaching hospitals, including: Kaiser Permanente School of Medicine, Miami Dade College, Ursuline College, Leeds University, The University of Queensland, Otago Polytechnic and more.

“Realism can be difficult to achieve in medical training. For instructors, it’s not just a question of allowing learners to perform procedures or diagnostics, but immersing them in the scenario that empowers team collaboration, critical thinking and knowledge retention to more effectively apply skills in the future,” said David King Lassman, GigXR’s Founder. “It’s hard, for example, to show continued bleeding on a manikin, but learners need to be prepared for patients bleeding through a tourniquet or chest seal. GigXR’s technology delivers visual and procedural realism that can be especially important in combat training.”

GigXR’s second Phase II SBIR contract underscores the company’s growth trajectory as mixed reality heads toward mainstream adoption. According to a report by Markets and Markets, the sector could be worth $114.5 billion by 2027. GigXR’s software-led immersive learning creates the digital infrastructure to ensure equal access to the highest-quality training across geographically distributed educational programs. For the military, whose medical training takes place in locations from Alaska to Texas, the flexibility of mixed reality is key to providing each unit with the tools for success.

"Because of the Phase II SBIR award, any Federal Government Customer that is interested in holographic training can purchase this hyper-realistic training solution at scale from GigXR using a non-competitive Phase III contract,” said Mark Longe, Chief Operating Officer of C5 Business Development Innovations (C5BDI), a strategic planning, management and business development (BD) consulting firm that focuses on Federal acquisition.

For more information on GigXR visit www.gigxr.com. For more information on the United States Air Force SBIR program visit www.afwerx.com/afventures-overview.

About GigXR

GigXR is a global provider of holographic training solutions for medical and nursing schools, hospitals and higher education and the Department of Defense. GigXR’s Immersive Learning Platform delivers a rapidly growing catalog of hyper-realistic mixed reality training applications created in partnership with world-class medical education experts at healthcare institutions. The applications are designed to break through the limitations of conventional 2D learning resources, by placing true-to-life 3D simulations and medical tools in a physical space using mixed reality headsets and mobile devices.

GigXR’s flagship mixed reality applications, HoloScenarios, HoloPatient and HoloHuman, create safe-to-fail learning environments in which medical and nursing students can practice vital diagnostic, communication and clinical reasoning skills. GigXR is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with global customers on five continents. To learn more about GigXR visit www.gigxr.com.