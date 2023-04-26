CoreStack and Tech Mahindra Partner to Provide Next Generation Cloud Governance Solutions for Large Enterprises

BELLEVUE, Wash. & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreStack, a global multi-cloud governance provider, today announced that it has partnered with Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions. The strategic alliance will see Tech Mahindra leverage CoreStack's powerful cloud governance platform to help large enterprises optimize their cloud operations.

CoreStack offers a cutting-edge solution that provides a unified view of multi-cloud operations, cost control, and security recommendations across a range of leading cloud providers. One of the standout features of the CoreStack platform is its Next Generation Cloud Governance solution. With this partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage the advanced features and functionality of the platform to revolutionize the way enterprises manage and secure their cloud ecosystems.

With CoreStack FinOps, enterprises can also gain a new level of visibility into cloud costs, empowering them to reduce spend, create more accurate forecasts, optimize cloud usage, and attribute 100% of cloud costs. In addition to its powerful FinOps solution, CoreStack's SecOps feature provides support for thousands of policies, making it easy for enterprises to assess, remediate, and ensure multi-cloud security. This is particularly important given the increasing number of threats and vulnerabilities facing cloud ecosystems.

“We are looking forward to partner with CoreStack to provide a comprehensive cloud governance solution for our customers,” said Anuj Bhalla, President & Global Head Integrated Cloud and Delivery Excellence at Tech Mahindra. “By leveraging the CoreStack portfolio, we can help large enterprises maximize their cloud investment by providing insight into cloud expenses, adhering to regulatory compliance, and maintaining the highest level of security standards.”

The innovative solution enables rule-based automation, continuous monitoring, and improved visibility, all of which are essential for improving process efficiency, productivity, and reliability. The flexible pricing model makes it a cost-effective solution for large enterprises.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Tech Mahindra in delivering an all-encompassing cloud governance solution that enables our shared customers to streamline and optimize their cloud operations, finances, and security," stated Suren Singh, Chief Sales & Partnerships Officer at CoreStack. "By combining Tech Mahindra's deep IT services expertise with CoreStack's innovative governance platform, enterprises can achieve significant cost savings, enhance financial accountability, and stay compliant and secure in today's dynamic cloud landscape."

About CoreStack

CoreStack is a provider of an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance platform that enables enterprises to embrace cloud with confidence, rapidly achieving intelligent, continuous, and autonomous cloud governance at scale. The CoreStack portfolio includes two sets of multi-cloud solutions — Cumulus, a set of governance modules for FinOps, SecOps, and CloudOps; and Compass, a set of point-in-time assessments against Well-Architected Framework, FinOps, and SecOps best practices. CoreStack’s solutions embrace, enhance, and extend native-cloud capabilities, helping enterprises optimize cloud spend while assuring security and compliance across multiple clouds in a unified dashboard. CoreStack delivers transformative value, including 40% increase in operational efficiency, 50% decrease in cloud costs, and 100% compliance. CoreStack helps 750+ global enterprises govern more than $2B in annual cloud consumption. Frost & Sullivan, Forrester, Gartner, S&P Global, and IDC have recognized CoreStack as an innovator and leader in cloud management. CoreStack is backed by strategic advisors, including the ex-CEO of Wipro and ex-CIO of Microsoft. The company is a Microsoft Azure (Legacy) Gold Partner, Amazon AWS Technology Partner with Cloud Operations Competency, Oracle Cloud Build Partner, and Google Cloud Build Partner. To learn more, visit www.corestack.io.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 6 billion organization with 163,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1279 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Metaverse, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise. To learn more: www.techmahindra.com