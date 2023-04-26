Frontdoor Partners With HGTV for 2023 Smart Home Sweepstakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans with more than two million members, today announced a “Feature Plus Level Partnership” with Home & Garden Television (HGTV) for its upcoming Smart Home Sweepstakes 2023. Content featuring the new Frontdoor app will be promoted across HGTV digital platforms until June 9th, 2023, when the giveaway ends.

“ HGTV is a leading brand that consistently delights and inspires homeowners to take all things design into their own hands, and we couldn’t be happier that Frontdoor will be a featured sponsor in this year’s Smart Home Sweepstakes,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “ Frontdoor’s mission perfectly aligns with the needs of HGTV’s core audience of empowered homeowners, and our hope is that viewers will be encouraged and motivated to address all their home repairs, especially with our app in their pockets.”

Powered by Frontdoor’s proprietary Streem video technology, the Frontdoor app is the ultimate solution to help homeowners tackle home repair and maintenance tasks with ease and convenience. By connecting them with pre-qualified experts via video chat for real-time diagnosis and solutions, homeowners can now take control of their home maintenance needs with professional support at their fingertips.

The HGTV Smart Home Sweepstakes, now open for entries, gifts the grand prize winner a smart home built from the ground up by HGTV and designed by famed interior designer, Tiffany Brooks. Frontdoor will appear as a presenting sponsor of the sweepstakes across HGTV channels online and on-air for the duration of the promotion.

Frontdoor is also sponsoring the Open The Frontdoor $5,000 Giveaway, a second-chance giveaway hosted in tandem with the main Smart Home Giveaway. This prize will be awarded to a winner who is not the primary sweepstakes winner.

Frontdoor partnered with Chemistry to execute the “Feature Plus Level Partnership,” highlighting the app’s wide range of capabilities and presenting it as a “must-have” for every tech-savvy homeowner.

The partnership with HGTV complements Frontdoor’s broader advertising campaign which aims to show how helpful, and even essential, this app can be to all types of homeowners - whether they need just a bit of help or an entirely new appliance installed.

For more information about the app, please visit www.frontdoor.com.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset - their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop-app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit www.frontdoorhome.com.