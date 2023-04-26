Valmont Industries, Inc. Announces Partnership With Peerless-AV

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont® Industries, Inc., a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced a partnership with Peerless-AV®, a global designer and manufacturer of high quality audiovisual products, including outdoor displays, integrated kiosks, and dvLED mounting systems. Valmont will offer Peerless-AV’s outdoor Smart City Kiosks through the partnership.

“ Valmont is a leader in core physical infrastructure and our partnership with Peerless-AV will allow us to expand that leadership to smart, integrated infrastructure solutions,” Valmont VP of Technology Commercialization Dan Witt said. “ Smart, integrated solutions are a top priority for Valmont as we recognize those are the types of solutions our customers need as we move into the future. This offering will allow us to continue being a strong infrastructure partner across the globe.”

Peerless-AV’s Smart City Kiosks are designed to fit seamlessly with the overall aesthetic of the outdoor environment. These digital signage kiosks are easy to install, easy to use and easy to maintain.

The Smart City Kiosk comes packed with ample component storage and a 55" Xtreme™ High Bright Outdoor Display with full HD1080p resolution. Even when placed in direct sunlight, you are guaranteed a bright and crisp picture. Intuitive web-based management tools allow for development of communications catered to any audience. Dual-Sided Smart City Kiosks are also available for double the engagement.

“ Digital signage kiosks are just one piece of the Smart City puzzle,” Brian McClimans, VP Sales, North America and APAC of Peerless-AV, said. “ Communication has changed and is continuing to change rapidly. Thanks to Innovative Sales Solutions we are partnering with Valmont to ensure communication is considered at the ground level of Smart infrastructure development, making it easier to scale solutions that actually work for the people they are designed to serve.”

The partnership with Peerless-AV aligns with the strategic effort of Valmont to build a comprehensive portfolio of Smart Solutions products that are inclusive, connected, equitable, resilient and secure. As the global leader in core physical infrastructure, Valmont looks forward to enabling smart infrastructure development worldwide.

