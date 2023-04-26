Alphabet CEO Highlights Behavox-Google Partnership, Recognizes PaLM AI Adoption in Q1 2023 Earnings Call

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Behavox, today, announced the expansion of its partnership with Google by integrating PaLM, Google’s state-of-the-art Large Language Model, into its Compliance offering, and by making Behavox available through Google’s Marketplace.

Alphabet CEO, Sundar Pichai, remarked on the Alphabet Q1 2023 Earnings Call, "Our PaLM Generative AI Models and Vertex AI Platform are helping Behavox to identify insider threats."

Behavox clients have access to Behavox LLM, developed using a diverse range of AI models, including BERT, RoBERTa and, most recently, PaLM. The adoption of PaLM is the product of joint development between Behavox and Google’s Data Science, Subject Matter Expertise, and Engineering teams.

“Partnering with Google underscores our commitment to the delivery of AI solutions that meet the stringent requirements of the Financial Services industry,” said Erkin Adylov, Chief Executive Officer at Behavox. “Behavox will continue to add more domain-adapted and fine-tuned models that pass regulatory standards and requirements in delivering effective and explainable AI models to our customers”

Behavox models such as PaLM are built to become experts in regulatory compliance through a meticulous fine-tuning process. The data used for training is available for external audit by regulators, customers, and monitors, while all Behavox models have successfully passed multiple regulatory inspections and model validation.

Additionally, Behavox is announcing today that its AI-driven Compliance solutions are now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. This listing capitalizes on Behavox’s partnership with Google Cloud, as well as, the growing adoption of Behavox SaaS by leading global financial institutions.

Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox, stated, "Launching on GCP Marketplace allows us to considerably simplify and streamline the purchasing process for our customers, especially the ones who already have a deep relationship with Google Cloud with a firm-wide allocated spend."

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions.

As a market leader in the application of Artificial Intelligence to monitor text and voice communications, Behavox’s software protects companies and their employees from bad actors engaged in illegal and malicious activities.

Compliance, surveillance, legal and SOC teams rely on Behavox software to reduce false positives and increase detection rate across a broad range of risks. There are many solutions to protect companies from outside risks; Behavox protects companies from inside risks.

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in Montreal and has offices in New York City, London, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

More information about the company is available at www.behavox.com