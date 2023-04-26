tru Independence Adds $1B Family Office Seven Mile Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru Independence, (“tru”) a $9 billion national independent advisory growth platform, today announced a partnership with New York City area Seven Mile Advisory (“Seven Mile”), a multifamily office advising on over $1 billion in assets. Seven Mile’s transition strengthens tru's presence in the Northeast and builds on a successful 2022, which saw the platform add more than $1 billion in assets.

Seven Mile Advisory is a high-touch, modern family office serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals including business owners, private equity and real estate investors and operators, professional athletes and entertainers. The firm prides itself on providing sophisticated planning that is customized to each client’s individual needs and goals. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pamela Perskie leads a tightly knit team—bolstered by Chief Operating Officer and Wealth Strategist Keith Feinberg as well as vice presidents and client advisors Emily Herrup, CFP® and Nicole Bellefeuille—that is focused on fostering deep and longstanding partnerships.

"Seven Mile takes a unique look at how to serve the needs of the family office client. Pam and her team go way beyond portfolio management as a value-add, creating bespoke planning solutions and innovative ways to solve clients' needs,” said Amit Dogra, President and Chief Operating Officer of tru. “We are honored to partner with Pam, especially given her track record and continued success in growing family office assets.”

After a thorough search for a partner firm, Perskie and her team at Seven Mile Advisory appreciated tru’s commitment to serving as the fiduciary to fiduciary advisors, as well as its proven history in serving advisors with UHNW clients. In particular, the Seven Mile Advisory team was compelled by tru’s “Experience As a Service” platform, which combines behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. Through this partnership, Seven Mile will be well positioned to support existing clients while also tapping tru’s compliance, technology platform, and family office consulting services to drive growth.

"At Seven Mile Advisory, we build our flexible planning strategies to accommodate each client’s specific needs. This can be difficult to navigate when working with a business platform partner,” added Perskie. “We believe that we found the ideal fit with tru. They aim to provide us with exactly the type of individualized client experience that we extend to our clients.”

tru is spearheading industry change by giving advisors the experience that they want from a business partner and from their technology platform. The firm launches advisors into independence, accelerating their growth and supporting them throughout the entire business lifecycle. To learn more, please visit tru-ind.com.

About tru Independence

Founded in 2014, tru Independence is a leader in delivering independence optimized to established RIAs and breakaway advisors seeking to grow their business efficiently and effectively. Drawing upon decades of industry experience, tru Independence is a service delivery firm, that creates a unique experience for advisors through the combination of behavioral finance, fintech and human capital. The breadth and depth of this expertise allows advisors to focus on client services, while tru focuses on being your fiduciary, growth and service excellence partner. For more information, please visit www.tru-ind.com.

Independence Optimized.℠

About Seven Mile Advisory

Founded in 2019, Seven Mile Advisory is a New York City-based boutique financial planning & wealth management firm serving as an outsourced family office for approximately 25 families. Experienced in serving ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals who have significant complexity, Seven Mile Advisory operates a client centric model, providing customized and sophisticated planning to each client based on their unique needs and goals.

Our approach is simple and intellectually honest. We focus on the areas that add value for clients.