More Than 30 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Offers For National Military Appreciation Month with SheerID

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SheerID, the global leader in identity marketing, has partnered with more than 30 brands that have made exclusive discounts available to millions of active military service members and veterans to honor and thank them for their service during National Military Appreciation Month in May. SheerID is proud to partner with these organizations who recognize and reward the military community.

"Brands that create personalized offers to celebrate communities that their customers are proudly members of, like being part of the military, form strong relationships with these valuable communities of consumers," said Jake Weatherly, CEO of SheerID. “Recognizing and rewarding individuals for their dedication and service, shows that brands care about the people who make the world a better place, which builds trust and helps them gain - and keep - loyal customers.”

Take Advantage of Exclusive Military Offers!

Members of the military community get access to unique deals from great brands and save money. The following brands have provided exclusive offers for active military and veterans in the areas of apparel, travel, lifestyle, news, and more, with the help of SheerID’s Identity Marketing platform, ensuring that rewards are instantly and securely provided to this eligible community. For those who are eligible, no account or membership signup is required.

Military Offers:

Make sure to check out all the exclusive SheerID Military Deals here.Military members looking to upgrade to better, deeper sleep receive 10% off all Purple products, including sale items from Purple.com

