Safe & Green Holdings Corp Announces Addition of Halo Precision Diagnostics Into Point-of-care Healthcare Model Being Built in Partnership With Peoples Health Care

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings'' or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company is further solidifying its position as a leader in proactive, patient-centered healthcare deliverance. Safe & Green Holdings is building off of its proven business model of providing deployable and sustainable infrastructure in order to capitalize on the healthcare industry’s paradigm shift to point-of-care health models. The Company plans to bring higher quality and more equitable healthcare to underserved communities, while capturing its share of what is expected to be a nearly $52B market before the turn of 2030. Incorporating HALO Precision Diagnostics into this mission is expected to unlock care guided by integrated healthcare that is more cost effective, more accurate, and less invasive than traditional clinical diagnostic laboratory and imaging models, making them an ideal partner for Safe & Green Holdings and The Peoples Health Care.

The Peoples Health Care is a California based non-profit organization committed to investing in the quality of care offered to the lives covered within California. As part of this mission, Safe & Green Holdings is beginning their alignment with Teamsters Local 848 by delivering four (4) full mobile medical modules to the union, redefining pathways and deployment, increasing access to care, and ensuring that the union members and their families have a personalized and defined path to improved outcomes.

By the conclusion of 2023, Safe & Green Holdings will have delivered one (1) Testing Module, one (1) CLIA Lab Facility Module and two (2) Primary Care Modules, all ADA compliant, and equipped to unlock quality care for the Teamsters Local 848 population. Services are expected to begin with general wellness visits, vaccines, laboratory medicine, select specialty visits, urgent care, imaging, diagnostics, and pharmacy services, making Halo an important partner in this mission.

“At Safe & Green Holdings, we are committed to shaping the future of medicine through sustainable and nimble healthcare solutions that empower the patient. To us, that means ensuring accessible, convenient, and agile care, for both patients and providers. The current centralized healthcare model is unable to easily adapt to the consumerization of healthcare services, and we intend to be the solution for lives here in the United States and abroad,” said Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. “We are incredibly proud to partner with HALO Precision Diagnostics and The Peoples Health Care, two progressive and focused organizations, so that we can, together, unlock improved health outcomes for the lives of Local 848,” continued Galvin.

“Collectively with Safe & Green Holdings, we have committed ourselves to empowering union members with accessible, affordable, and democratized precision diagnostic healthcare,” explained HALO CEO Michael Uhl. “This is a powerful way to expand our collective reach in order to bring personalized healthcare to patients, and we are thrilled to be part of such a novel ecosystem with the teams at Safe & Green Holdings,” continued Uhl.

The Company will continue to provide updates as the medical modules are delivered and new partners are engaged.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

About HALO Precision Diagnostics

HALO Precision Diagnostics™ is the leader in early disease detection using precision diagnostics. The company's outpatient Precision Diagnostic Centers™ are reshaping the healthcare ecosystem by integrating advanced imaging, digital pathology, molecular genomics, and predictive analytics under one roof, in a lower-cost, outpatient setting. HALO makes early-stage disease screening and diagnosis faster and more convenient for patients and physicians alike. With a HALO PathWay™ for breast, prostate, neuro, and cardiac disease, HALO is increasing early disease detection and saving lives. HALO currently serves 1 million patients, a number expected to triple by 2024. For more information, visit halodx.com.

