XLR8 Announces Strategic Growth Investment from American Pacific Group

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XLR8 EMS LLC (“XLR8”), a Southern California leader in electronic manufacturing services and printed circuit board assembly, announced today that it has received a significant equity investment from American Pacific Group (“American Pacific Group” or “APG”), a $1.2 billion AUM private equity fund partnering with leading businesses across technology, industrial, business services, consumer and healthcare verticals.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Clemente, CA, XLR8 is a rapidly-growing contract manufacturer of printed circuit assemblies with a core focus on speed and technology for commercial, AS:9100, ISO:13485, and ITAR customers. For the last 5 years, XLR8 has been recognized by Circuits Assembly Magazine as a leader in its category for quality and dependability, and for the last three years has been awarded the top honor of overall leader in its category.

“We could not be more pleased to announce our new partnership with American Pacific Group and Concisys,” said Jason Powell, President and Founder of XLR8. “This investment is a reflection of our intention to continue to meet and exceed the needs of our customers, and to remain at the forefront of technical solutions and high-quality, high reliability service. I look forward to continuing to lead the business with APG’s support, and to expanding our capabilities and footprint.”

Fraser Preston, Managing Partner at APG, commented that, “Jason and the XLR8 team are partners to some of the world’s leading and emerging aerospace and defense, medical, consumer and industrial companies for a reason. The team has a proven track-record for executing a differentiated business model, and we see a compelling opportunity to bring XLR8 and Concisys together, and to leverage our value creation framework, the “Q Process,” to further catalyze XLR8’s trajectory.”

XLR8 marks American Pacific Group’s second investment within the EMS market, following an investment in San Diego, CA based quick-turn and prototype contract manufacturer, Concisys, in August of 2022. XLR8 and Concisys will partner going forward to best serve growing demand for highly technical onshore manufacturing solutions, and APG will continue to invest as both businesses further pursue organic and inorganic growth.

About XLR8 EMS LLC

XLR8 is a rapidly growing contract manufacturer of printed circuit assemblies with a core focus on speed and technology for commercial, AS:9100, ISO:13485, and ITAR customers. XLR8 is headquartered in San Clemente, CA. To learn more, visit www.xlr8ems.com

About Concisys LLC

With headquarters in San Diego, California, Concisys is the area’s premier Surface Mount Technology Electronic Manufacturing Service provider. Concisys offers high-tech electronic assemblies to customers in various industries that include: telecommunications, networking, consumer, industrial, defense, and computer peripherals and systems. Learn more at www.concisys.com.

About American Pacific Group, L.P.

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management. Together, with management teams, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through the “Q Process”, a proprietary and tested approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.