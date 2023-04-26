Jinx and Chris Evans Partner to Create The Dog Dream Box

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Introducing “The Dog Dream Box” —a limited-edition collaboration from dog nutrition brand, Jinx and their dog-loving brand ambassador, Chris Evans. The box is inspired by Chris' rescue dog, Dodger, and will be released exclusively available at Walmart, to consumers and dog-lovers across the US in celebration of Pet Month in May.

While every month is Pet Month at Jinx, the brand saw the holiday as the perfect opportunity to put together the ultimate gift box to show our dogs that we love them. Dodger spent countless hours sniffing, pawing and playing with all of his favorite food, treats and toys, and ultimately curated this box with Chris to spread love to all the other good dogs out there.

“We are thrilled to be launching this collection with Chris and Dodger, longtime friends of the brand and now creative partners of Jinx,” said Kyle Banahan President at Jinx. “What is so fantastic about our partnership with Chris is his genuine love for the brand – he was introduced to us initially as a customer and deeply believes in what we are doing. We, in turn, were inspired by the authentic bond that Chris and Dodger share that reminded us of the way we feel about our own dogs. ‘The Dog Dream Box’ is the ultimate starter kit to make sure your dog is living their happiest, healthiest life.”

“The Dog Dream Box” includes all of the essentials for a balanced lifestyle for your fur baby. It features a bag of Jinx kibble made with premium Organic Chicken, delicious slow-smoked Chicken Tender treats, a Jinx tennis ball and rugged rope toy, Dodger’s personal favorite and designed by Chris and Dodger themselves.

“I am excited for other dogs around the country to try some of Dodger’s favorite bites and fall in love with Jinx like we did, as a healthy diet is crucial to their overall wellbeing,” says Evans.

“The Dog Dream Box” will be available in limited quantities for $19.28 starting today exclusively on Walmart.com, and in select stores nationwide on May 1st. Jinx’s whole & balanced food, treats, chews, toppers, and a first-ever at Walmart, Jinx Homemades, pantry-safe food pouches are available in over 2,000+ Walmart locations and on Walmart.com. Jinx is also giving away a handful of signed copies on social so follow at @thinkjinx for a chance to win yours today.

For more information on Jinx, visit ThinkJinx.com.

About Jinx

Better nutrition for your dog is here. Founded by dog parents and powered by dog lovers, Jinx is your new go-to for healthy, high-quality food and treats for your dog. Backed by science and rigorously tested, Jinx provides balanced options for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. Jinx is more than just a dog food company: it's the future of pet wellness. Learn more at ThinkJinx.com and follow Jinx on Instagram @thinkjinx.