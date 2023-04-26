REGO Restaurant Group Announces First Ever Dual-Branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar Restaurants as Part of New Development Deal With Sunshine Gasoline Distributors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REGO Restaurant Group, which includes the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands, has entered into a deal with Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc., launching with the February opening of a new dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar at 314 Del Prado Blvd N in Cape Coral, FL. The flagship opening marks the first of several new Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants in Florida which will showcase components of the updated store designs introduced last year.

The partnership includes plans for at least 13 combined, dual-branded Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants in central and south Florida, including Orlando, Tampa and Miami, bringing toasted subs and legendary fish tacos to the Sunshine state. These locations will provide guests with convenience store ease and accessibility, with exciting new flavors and menu offerings, such as portable options for on-the-go consumers. The new store designs feature flat-top grills and deep fryers so that guests can enjoy enhanced recipes with freshly prepared proteins and hot sides, like fries, alongside toasted subs.

Following the successful opening of the flagship location, additional Quiznos and Taco Del Mar restaurants are expected to open over the next six months, with the second opening scheduled for May in Venice, FL.

“The partnership with REGO and their two iconic brands is a perfect addition to our services as we consistently seek out ways to offer further convenience to our customers,” said Eddy Alvarez, Senior Operations Manager at Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc. “The deal is also an opportunity to grow our business and expand our suite of offerings while meeting the cravings of local guests.”

The South Florida expansion closely follows on the heels of several other recent development deals REGO has executed over the past several months, in addition to naming Chief Development Officer Vanessa Fox in late 2022, marking a notable path to growth.

“We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine state in this unique, convenience store-friendly format, with a tremendous partner in Sunshine Gasoline,” said Tim Casey, CEO of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos and Taco Del Mar. “The combination of the rebranded concepts, featuring inventive subs and made-to order-Baja inspired eats, coupled with the operational expertise of Sunshine Gasoline, provides a winning foundation to bring Quiznos back to local fans who have missed the brand, and to introduce Taco Del Mar to the region.”

For more information on Quiznos and Taco Del Mar franchising opportunities, visit ownaquiznos.com or tacodelmar.com/franchising.

About REGO Restaurant Group

Based in Denver, Colorado, REGO Restaurant Group is a fast-casual restaurant platform backed by High Bluff Capital Partners. The portfolio currently includes Quiznos, home of the original toasted sub, and Taco del Mar, which offers coastal Mexican cuisine. REGO Restaurant Group manages nearly 800 restaurants in 32 countries.

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today's busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world's premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich.

Founded in 1992, TACO DEL MAR® is a quick-service restaurant chain of nearly 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada inspired by southern Baja, Mexico and the coastal beach shacks known for serving the tastiest burritos and tacos. As a fresh, fast alternative to traditional Mexican food, TACO DEL MAR® features Burritos, Baja Style Tacos, Savory Enchiladas and much more, even offering an array of vegetarian and vegan friendly options.

About Sunshine Gasoline Distributors

Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, Inc. is Florida’s largest independent gasoline and diesel distributor. Family owned since its founding in 1987, Sunshine Gasoline operates more than 400 service locations throughout the State. For over 35 years, the company has been an integral part of the South Florida community by providing exceptional service, high-quality fuels and commitment to various philanthropic endeavors.