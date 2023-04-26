BeautyHealth to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, today announced it will report first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. The company will host an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, following a press release detailing the results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to join via webcast at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

A recording of the call will be available approximately three hours after its conclusion and can be accessed online at https://investors.beautyhealth.com/.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.