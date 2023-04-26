Dell Laser Consultants chooses award-winning ModMed Ophthalmology software suite and billing solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dell Laser Consultants recently signed an agreement to use ModMed® Ophthalmology's all-in-one solution and ModMed Pay in the state-of-the-art eye practice in Austin, Texas. Dell Laser Consultants’ services include vision correction surgery, dry eye treatment and cataract surgery services.

Medical Director Dr. Steven J. Dell and colleagues were searching for a system that would reduce rather than create new work for the practice. “We performed a fairly deep dive in our evaluation of the various systems available in the practice management / EHR space,” said Dr. Dell, an eye surgeon and board-certified ophthalmologist. The practice also sought a suite of software solutions that would seamlessly interface with multiple vendors, feature an intuitive user interface and offer customizable reporting analytics. “ModMed stood out as the clear winner.”

“We are pleased that Dell Laser Consultants chose our all-in-one software solution, one developed by ophthalmologists for ophthalmologists,” said ModMed Senior Director of Ophthalmology Dr. Michael Rivers. “Our aim is to help clients like Dell Laser optimize their business potential and patient experience aspirations.”

The ModMed Ophthalmology all-in-one solution includes EMA® electronic health record system with mobile and patient app capabilities, office and administrative tools, the Premium Analytics platform, and a range of patient engagement tools. Dell Laser Consultants also chose ModMed Pay, a medical payment processing solution that offers integrated revenue cycle management support and solutions.

The goal in switching to ModMed Ophthalmology was to boost efficiency, reduce administrative burdens for staff, and improve the patient experience overall. “We’ve found significant improvements in communications with patients and referral doctors, billing management and coding, lead tracking, and reducing the overall administrative burden of the practice,” adds Dr. Dell. He also describes user support as “excellent.”

“We are very happy we made this change,” Dr. Dell commented.

About ModMed

ModMed is transforming healthcare by placing doctors and patients at the center of care through an intelligent, specialty-specific cloud platform. With our electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) systems, and our revenue cycle management (RCM) services, our all-in-one solution empowers specialty medical practices by providing clinical, financial and operational software solutions. Our staff physicians help to develop products and services for allergy, dermatology, gastroenterology, OBGYN, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pain management, plastic surgery, podiatry and urology practices, as well as ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit modmed.com. Connect with ModMed via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Dell Laser Consultants

Dell Laser Consultants is an internationally recognized, state-of-the-art vision correction practice in Austin, Texas. The practice includes five highly acclaimed laser eye surgeons who offer LASIK eye surgery, refractive lens exchange surgery, cataract surgery, dry eye treatments and corneal cross-linking — surgery that treats a weakened or warped cornea. Dr. Dell’s consulting relationships with a variety of ophthalmic companies allow us to offer many new technologies, often years before they are available elsewhere. Through these relationships, we are able to offer the widest technological array of different lasers and diagnostic equipment available anywhere in Austin. For more information visit the Dell Laser Consultants website.