Moveworks Launches Creator Studio: A No-Code, Generative AI Platform for Building Any Conversational AI Use Case Across the Enterprise

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moveworks, the leading conversational AI platform for the enterprise, today announced Creator Studio — a no-code, generative AI platform for building any conversational AI use case in minutes. The platform leverages advanced large language models (LLMs) and generative AI to provide a natural language interface that serves as an enterprise-wide copilot for employees. Creator Studio makes it easy for anyone — regardless of their department or technical skillset — to quickly generate conversational AI use cases, search for information and take action across every application, and integrate Moveworks with any system across the enterprise.

The modern enterprise deploys several hundred SaaS and cloud-based applications and systems — each containing valuable data and thousands of distinct workflows and automations. However, many employees lack both the access and expertise of which apps to use and where to find the right information within each, resulting in a small army of service owners and experts who are able to help employees navigate these systems. And yet, there has been no unified interface capable of allowing these systems to communicate with one, let alone enable them to take intelligent action and surface valuable information — until now.

With Creator Studio, language becomes the universal interface for every system and workflow across the enterprise. By leveraging cutting-edge generative AI, the platform allows anyone across any department to effortlessly design custom conversational AI use cases in minutes — without the need for coding, scripting, or complex dialogue flows. As a result, employees have instant access to the information and resources they need to get their work done, all from one centralized location.

“Creator Studio dramatically reduces the time and effort required to create conversational AI experiences,” said Walter Starke, IT Technical Supervisor, Coca-Cola Consolidated. “We can build dozens of use cases in a matter of hours, compared to several weeks with more traditional approaches, like building out GUI-based apps. Now, we can focus on creating resilient AI instead of wasting time defining and building out fragile systems.”

Creator Studio is department, industry, language, and platform agnostic — so every team can connect to any system across their entire business. The platform is comprised of three workspaces that enable customers to extend the power of Moveworks throughout their entire enterprise:

Paths: Most conversational AI toolkits are highly technical, cumbersome to build on, and ultimately prone to breaking with even the slightest error. Paths enables service owners to build new conversational flows and connect them to any business system for automation in minutes. It removes the need for dialogue flows altogether, and instead harnesses the power of generative AI and best-in-class LLMs, like GPT 3.5 and GPT-4 — grounded by the Moveworks enterprise graph to improve robustness and reduce hallucinations — to generate any custom conversational AI use case. You simply describe the use case you want to build, and Moveworks will generate it for you.

Most conversational AI toolkits are highly technical, cumbersome to build on, and ultimately prone to breaking with even the slightest error. Paths enables service owners to build new conversational flows and connect them to any business system for automation in minutes. It removes the need for dialogue flows altogether, and instead harnesses the power of generative AI and best-in-class LLMs, like GPT 3.5 and GPT-4 — grounded by the Moveworks enterprise graph to improve robustness and reduce hallucinations — to generate any custom conversational AI use case. You simply describe the use case you want to build, and Moveworks will generate it for you. Queries: As a result of SaaS sprawl, employees spend an average of 9% of their annual time at work toggling between countless apps and systems. Queries enables service owners to build entirely new conversational queries and connect to any business system in seconds. Whether a sales director needs to know the latest status of a deal in their CRM, or a finance manager needs to check the status of a purchase order in their billing system — Queries connect them to the right data, all from one place.

As a result of SaaS sprawl, employees spend an average of 9% of their annual time at work toggling between countless apps and systems. Queries enables service owners to build entirely new conversational queries and connect to any business system in seconds. Whether a sales director needs to know the latest status of a deal in their CRM, or a finance manager needs to check the status of a purchase order in their billing system — Queries connect them to the right data, all from one place. Events: The pace of work is faster than ever, and with every business striving to do more with less, important events often fall through the cracks — from remembering employee anniversaries to proactively cleaning up your disk space. Events integrates with any application to streamline notifications and send proactive, actionable recommendations before it's too late.

"Employees face daily challenges when interacting with various business systems — from updating an account in a CRM, to checking the status of a purchase order," said Varun Singh, Founder and President of Moveworks. "They often rely on service owners and admins to bridge this gap, which ultimately results in gross inefficiency. With Creator Studio, we are finally empowering service owners to automate their repetitive tasks within minutes using the power of generative AI.”

With Creator Studio, customers only need to build each use case once, and they’re able to deploy everywhere — meaning each new use case will be available in every collaboration tool, like Microsoft Teams, Slack, Web, and more. That also includes support for various modes of communications, like text, voice, and image, with on-the-fly translation in over 100 languages included within each. With Creator Studio, customers can now choose whether they want to use Moveworks’ out-of-the-box solutions or build customized conversational AI solutions that are tailored to their specific needs.

For a demo of Creator Studio, visit: https://bit.ly/3V8e5Nd

About Moveworks

Moveworks is a generative AI platform that boosts employee productivity by surfacing information and automating tasks through natural language. Moveworks gives enterprises a conversational interface that works across every system — from Microsoft to Workday to Salesforce. Powered by GPT-class machine learning models, the Moveworks platform learns the unique language of your organization to solve thousands of use cases. Brands like Databricks, Broadcom, DocuSign, and Palo Alto Networks leverage Moveworks’ proprietary enterprise data, out-of-the-box solutions, and intuitive developer tools to bring conversational automation to all aspects of their business.

For more information, visit: Moveworks.com