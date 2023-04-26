Southern Delaware Imaging Associates Contracts with Healthcare Administrative Partners for Comprehensive Revenue Cycle & Practice Management Services

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a leading provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Southern Delaware Imaging Associates (SDIA) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle and practice management clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all core revenue cycle services on behalf of SDIA including billing, coding, carrier credentialing, business intelligence, and MIPS Measure Assurance Services. HAP will also provide the group with comprehensive practice management services.

Southern Delaware Imaging Associates’ search for the right revenue cycle vendor ended when they came across Healthcare Administrative Partners. According to Dr. Steven Chmielewski, MD, MBA, FACR, Partner at SDIA, “Our goal was to partner with an organization that was not only knowledgeable in the business of radiology, but also had a strong track record of customer service and retention. It was evident early on in our meetings with HAP that their team checked off all those boxes.”

Commenting on the new agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “Here at HAP, we are proud of the work we have done to earn the trust of our many clients. At the end of the day, their success is our success. It is incredibly important that we continue to evolve our products and services as the healthcare environment dictates. We are thrilled to add Southern Delaware Imaging Associates to our list of revenue cycle and practice management clients.”

HAP also services Kent Diagnostic Radiology in Dover, DE.

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately-owned radiology groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, radiologists have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

About Southern Delaware Imaging Associates

Southern Delaware Imaging Associates (SDIA) is a 12-physician practice providing imaging interpretation services for Beebe Healthcare facilities throughout Sussex County, Delaware. SDIA is proud of their long-term partnership with BeeBee Healthcare and committed to serving the local community.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com