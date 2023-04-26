ProwlerPro Joins The AWS Amazon Partner Network

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProwlerPro, one of the most-trusted and downloaded cloud platforms for security professionals, today announced the product is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Partner Network (APN). ProwlerPro underwent the comprehensive AWS review to certify the enterprise readiness of its product, validating ProwlerPro as the most comprehensive, easy to use platform for AWS security. In addition to ProwlerPro becoming a registered APN partner, the company also officially launched multi-account support for AWS.

The launch of AWS Multi-Account support adds to the already industry-leading suite of security features ProwlerPro provides, and gives security professionals a tool that works seamlessly across AWS accounts, ensuring greater visibility and control over their cloud environments. This enterprise-grade feature automates the job of discovering, analyzing, and understanding the security posture of an entire cloud deployment across security assessment, incident responses, hardening and penetration testing automated checks.

“We could not be more excited to announce our membership in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Partner Network and the launch of the AWS Multi-Account Support feature,” said Toni de la Fuente, lead of ProwlerPro and creator of Prowler Open Source. “Our goal at ProwlerPro is to give cloud security professionals tools to ensure their systems remain secure and reliable, with all threats detected and traced in an easy to understand, streamlined solution. Our acceptance in the AWS Amazon Partner Program is an endorsement of the work we’ve done to date, and will allow us to offer more features, products, and community services that enhance what was already a best in class product on the market.”

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, ProwlerPro joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

"ProwlerPro's advanced threat detection capabilities and dedication to cloud security are unparalleled," said Casey Rosenthal, CEO of Verica. "The inclusion of ProwlerPro in APN, and the launch of the AWS Multi-Account support is a validation of the platform's momentum, and we are excited to leverage that momentum to bring security to more cloud environments every day."

—

About ProwlerPro:

ProwlerPro is a powerful platform that simplifies and strengthens AWS security. Built on top of the Prowler Open Source tool, ProwlerPro offers the benefits that modern SaaS organizations need, including continuous monitoring, faster execution, personalized support, and customizable dashboards that provide clear data visualization. To learn more visit www.prowler.pro.

About Verica:

Verica advances the state-of-the-art in Continuous Verification to make systems more secure and less vulnerable to costly incidents. Verica’s Continuous Verification Platform provides out-of-the-box verifications that proactively uncover system weaknesses and security flaws before they disrupt business outcomes. All companies running complex systems experience failure, but as systems become more complex, Verica will be there to help maintain confidence in those systems. With Verica, you can trust that your software is working how it’s meant to. Learn more at www.verica.io.