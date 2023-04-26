Uber Eats Announces Delivery Partnership with Little Caesars

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, is now available for delivery with Uber Eats. As of today, thousands of U.S. Little Caesars locations have been added to the Uber Eats app, with plans to bring locations across all 50 states to the platform over the coming months.

For the first time, Uber Eats customers can get their favorite Little Caesars menu items delivered directly through the app, including the highly anticipated and recently relaunched Pretzel Crust Pizza. Uber One members will enjoy up to 10% off and $0 Delivery Fee on eligible orders over $15+.*

" Our partnership with Little Caesars allows us to bring even more delicious options directly to the doorsteps of millions of Uber Eats users," said Sarfraz Maredia, VP and Head of the Americas for Delivery at Uber. " With Little Caesars’ long-anticipated arrival on our platform, users across the country can easily satisfy their cravings for pizza, wings, or world-famous Crazy Bread with the tap of a button."

“ Making Little Caesars pizza available on Uber Eats is exciting for our brand because it expands our reach to new customers who love ordering on Uber,” said Ed Gleich, Chief Innovation Officer at Little Caesars. “ We aim to be the easiest, most convenient way to pizza by meeting customers wherever they are.”

As Uber continues to emphasize quality selection and reliability for consumers nationwide, the in-app experience is key: Little Caesars customers can take advantage of the full slate of Uber Eats’ innovative features to make on-demand delivery effortless. With group ordering, they can easily place and coordinate large orders for parties and automatically split the bill. Or if they’ve made a Friday night ritual of Little Caesars’ go-to DEEP!DEEP! DISH pizza, it’s simple to get it again with the “reorder” feature.

To order, download the Uber Eats app or visit ubereats.com.

*Benefits available for eligible stores marked with the Uber One Icon. Participating restaurants and non-grocery stores only. Taxes and fees do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. See Uber One terms and conditions for more details.

