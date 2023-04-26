Papa Johns Teams Up With Doritos® to Create the Best Idea Ever – The New Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia

The Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia is finished with a drizzle of the specially created Doritos® Cool Ranch® Flavored sauce, and then toasted to perfection and dusted with bold ranch seasoning. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Papa Johns is bringing an exciting flavor to its menu and expanding its Papadia lineup in a cutting-edge way, this time by joining forces with PepsiCo Foodservice to deliver fans a product mashup that combines its signature flatbread-style sandwich with the “cool” flavors of Doritos® Cool Ranch® to create the all-new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia.

The savory new Papadia is made to order, and features Papa Johns fresh, never frozen, original dough filled with the customer’s choice of chicken, beef, steak or other fillings of their choice. The Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia is toasted to perfection and dusted with bold ranch seasoning. Customers receive extra sauce on the side, perfect for dipping.

Inspired by the ‘piadina’ and introduced to the Papa Johns menu in 2020, the Papadia is an Italian flatbread-style sandwich that combines the original Papa Johns crust made with our fresh, never frozen dough people crave with toppings. It’s part pizza, part sandwich, making it the best of both worlds.

“At Papa Johns, flavor exploration puts us at the forefront of our menu innovation, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to bring together our Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.® promise with the iconic flavor of Doritos® Cool Ranch to create this limited-time Papadia,” said Kimberly Bean, VP of Menu Strategy & Calendar Planning. “Our partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice allowed us to leverage the bold taste of Doritos® Cool Ranch® to reimagine a specialty seasoning for the Papadia, which offers new and current consumers the ultimate chip and sandwich experience and gives them a bold taste in every bite, so delicious you’ll wish you had thought of it first.”

Beginning Monday, May 1, the Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia will be available exclusively for Papa Rewards loyalty members and will become available nationwide on Thursday, May 4. The limited-time offering will live on menus through July 23, 2023 for just $7.99.

“Doritos fans are always looking for unexpected ways to experience the flavors they love, and we are proud to deliver on just that through this collaboration with Papa Johns,” said Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer at PepsiCo Foodservice. “At PepsiCo we strive to create unique and delicious culinary offerings that go beyond the bag, and we can’t wait to hear how much fans love this twist on the classic Papadia.”

The Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia furthers Papa Johns commitment to product innovation, following the debut of their Crispy Parm Pizza earlier this year, and Pepperoni Crusted Papadia last fall.

More information about the new Doritos® Cool Ranch® Papadia can be found at www.papajohns.com.

For additional media assets, click here.

About Papa Johns

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) (“Papa Johns”) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA.® Papa Johns believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa Johns is co-headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. and Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,700 restaurants in approximately 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.