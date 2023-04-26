Trinity Life Sciences and WhizAI Announce Partnership

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences commercialization solutions, and WhizAI, a leader in AI-powered analytics for life sciences and healthcare, today announced a partnership that allows life sciences companies to quickly and easily generate and share AI-driven insights. The partnership allows WhizAI’s unique conversational AI and visualization platform to be offered in conjunction with Trinity’s best-in-class data management solutions and advisory services. WhizAI’s augmented analytics can be layered on top of Trinity’s enterprise reporting platforms to bring insights to more stakeholders throughout the organization. Commercial teams in life sciences can leverage the combined offerings for a variety of use cases, such as field sales analytics, longitudinal patient claims analytics, market access analytics, patient services analytics and more.

“One of the biggest challenges in life sciences is the amount of time needed to generate data-driven, actionable insights,” said Bijal Karande, Vice President of Partnerships and Pre-Sales from WhizAI. “The partnership between Trinity and WhizAI addresses this key business need by providing deep domain knowledge, AI-enabled solutions and data services to support life sciences commercialization.”

“The ability to type or simply say a business question—and then in seconds, have AI-driven analytics pull up high-quality, customized data visualizations and dashboards—greatly speeds time to insights,” explains Neal Dunn, Senior Partner and Head of Analytics at Trinity Life Sciences. “We immediately saw the potential in combining our data infrastructure and commercial expertise with WhizAI’s self-service analytics and recognized the benefits for our collective life sciences clients.”

About WhizAI

WhizAI is the first and only AI-powered analytics platform purpose-built for life sciences and healthcare. It puts insights directly into the hands of business users empowering decision-makers to drive more informed and faster business decisions at lower cost. With its deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare domains and user intent, the platform delivers insights without the delays of traditional BI dashboards. Fast, easy, and scalable, WhizAI is transforming analytics with self-service analytics, zero-code dashboarding and automated insights generation making WhizAI the trusted partner of choice at top global companies. Learn more at whiz.ai.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With over 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to revolutionizing the commercial model by providing exceptional levels of service, powerful tools and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.