Axionlog Selects RELEX to Improve Its Demand Forecasting and Replenishment

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axionlog, a leading supply chain management company in the food sector, has partnered with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to improve the accuracy and efficiency of their demand forecasting and replenishment processes. Axionlog operates in 16 territories across the Americas with over 60 clients, including the main fast-food chains in the region.

Axionlog will implement RELEX's solution across their 30 distribution centers to ensure availability of the freshest possible products and increase efficiency of orders and on-time delivery to all their clients. The system will allow them to optimize inventory, as well as reduce waste and other associated costs.

Before working with RELEX, Axionlog managed their planning processes manually, which required numerous resources. To increase the efficiency of their processes, they realized they needed a unified and scalable system that could provide accurate and timely forecasting and optimize the efficiency and utilization of all their resources. RELEX's partner Wysupp will implement the solution.

"As a company that provides comprehensive solutions in the food sector supply chain, it is extremely important that we can continue improving and ensure the availability and freshness of products," said Gonzalo Sánchez de Bustamante, Procurement Manager at Axionlog. "We evaluated several providers and chose RELEX because they are the most advanced solution offering accurate forecasting. When evaluating solutions, it was clear that RELEX is very innovative and highly configurable to the needs of our business."

"We are excited to add Axionlog to the RELEX family. The ability to respond even to the smallest changes in demand is vital for efficient inventory management, especially for perishable products," commented Carlos Victoria, Senior Sales VP at RELEX. "We look forward to working closely with Axionlog to further improve product availability and service for their customers."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain, and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Grupo DIA, Grupo Vinoteca, Titán Panama, GNC Mexico, Leroy Merlin, Autozone, Giant Tiger and MediaMarkt trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Axionlog:

We are a leading supply chain management services company. We specialize in integral management of food sector supply chains. Therefore, we ensure to supply your products in a timely and adequate manner, with the appropriate quality so that you can focus on your core business. For this, we have a team of professionals who, through their experience and with cutting-edge technology at their disposal, plan, implement and control the logistics process to make it effective and safe. We already have over 60 clients from different segments in 16 territories across the Americas who choose us every day because we know how to provide high standards of service, quality, and food safety.

Go to https://www.axionlog.com/en/home/ for more.