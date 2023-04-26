Veteran Texas-Based Wealth Team Combines Forces with Dynasty Financial Partners to Launch Precedent Wealth Partners, and Introduces "WillShare," an Innovative Program for Clients

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veteran financial advisors and brothers — Harold Williams and George Williams — along with Grant Williams (Harold’s son) announced today that they have partnered with Dynasty Financial Partners to launch a newly independent firm called Precedent Wealth Partners.

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Precedent Wealth Partners will also introduce a unique program that enables clients to share in the success of the firm through a fee-rebate program called ‘WillShare.’ They plan to open a Houston office in August.

“We launched Precedent Wealth Partners largely because we want to partner with our clients by creating an advisory entity that cannot easily be sold. We want our clients to feel they can count on our permanence and alignment with them,” said Precedent Wealth Partners’ co-founder Harold Williams. “Our WillShare program aligns the clients’ interests with that of the owners, as we plan to share 33% of our distributable after-tax net income with our clients, via fee credits every year. We don’t know of any firms out there that are doing anything like this – it’s a new precedent being established in the wealth management marketplace. We’re proud of what we’re doing, and we’re excited to get going.”

The team previously managed over $1 billion in assets at Linscomb & Williams, a Houston-based wealth management firm named to Barrons Top 100 in the most recent release.

Mr. Williams added, “We look to expand our message and grow organically rather than focus on growth through acquisition. All too often, RIAs launch and then begin a ‘race to sell’ within the next 5-10 years, whether to private equity, a bank, or other buyers. This may not work out so well for the clients. We want to be different: we want our clients to feel they are treated like fellow-owners. Our WillShare program will foster that feeling and lay the foundation for an enduring firm which they can count on to stay committed to its principles for many years to come.”

“We welcome Harold, George and the whole Precedent Wealth Partners team to the Dynasty Network and we look forward to working with them in building out their firm,” said Shirl Penney, CEO of Dynasty Financial Partners.

The name ‘Precedent’ speaks to the firm’s passion for setting a new precedent in the field of financial advice. Precedent Wealth Partners is in the unique position of benefitting clients with a share of their after-tax profits.

Precedent Wealth Partners works with clients in the areas of investment management, wealth planning, estate planning, tax strategy, insurance/risk management, and retirement planning.

The new firm has selected Schwab and Fidelity as custodians. It will work with eMoney for financial planning, and Black Diamond for performance reporting. For more information, please visit: www.precedentwealth.com

J. HAROLD WILLIAMS, CPA/PFS, CFP®

Founder

Mr. J. Harold Williams brings nearly 50 years of wealth management experience to Precedent Wealth Partners. After beginning his career practicing accounting with a national CPA firm, Harold served as a wealth management executive in Houston, Texas. Harold holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Houston and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and Personal Financial Specialist. He has served as a member of The Investment Advisory Board for the South Texas College of Law Endowment, the Wealth Managers Advisory Board to Charles Schwab & Co., and has held board memberships with two Texas-based banks. Harold has held memberships in the American Institute of CPAs and the Houston Chapter of the Financial Planning Association. Mr. Williams also served as an officer in the United States Army.

GEORGE F. WILLIAMS, JD, CFP®

Founder

Mr. George F. Williams brings 50 years of experience to Precedent Wealth Partners. George graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in Business, and later received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Houston College of Law. After practicing law, he transitioned to wealth management as a founding partner of a prominent Houston-based wealth manager. George has served numerous organizations and committees throughout his career, including the Order of the Barons, the Houston Estate & Financial Forum, and the Houston Business & Estate Planning Council. George is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner.

GRANT J. WILLIAMS, CFP®

Founder

Mr. Grant J. Williams has five years of experience in wealth management and brings a diverse skill set to Precedent Wealth Partners. Prior to joining Precedent Wealth Partners, Grant spent five years as a recruiting consultant specializing in the placement of Finance and Accounting Executives. He then worked with new clients of a prominent Houston-based wealth management firm to help them establish their investment and financial planning objectives. Grant has a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, and is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Practitioner.

Disclosures:

CFP

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) owns the CFP certification mark, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification mark, and the CFP certification mark (with plaque design) logo in the United States, which it authorizes use of by individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms

Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firms is an independent listing produced annually by Barron’s. The annual ranking of independent advisory companies is based on assets managed by the firms, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning and other metrics. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice’s future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for inclusion on the list.

About Dynasty

Dynasty is a provider of technology-enabled wealth management solutions and business services for financial advisory firms primarily focused on serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Dynasty provides access to a comprehensive platform of software and technology tools, business services and holistic investment management capabilities through an open-architecture platform, delivered via a suite of proprietary and third-party technologies. Dynasty’s technology, tools and services provide advisory firms the supported independence to launch their business, scale their operations and grow their firms — both organically and inorganically — while also allowing them to be more focused on and better equipped to serve their clients.

For more than a decade, Dynasty has championed the benefits of independent wealth management for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients and has contributed to the movement of assets from traditional brokerage channels to the independent channels of wealth management. As Dynasty is becoming a recognized industry leader, the company differentiates itself through a deep understanding of and strong relationship with its clients, a comprehensive offering of services and technology-enabled solutions, the ability to leverage its size and scale to invest in continuously enhancing its offering, the flexibility and seamlessness afforded by a modular technology solution, its entrepreneurial culture and experienced and committed management team.

Please see www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

