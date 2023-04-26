Sleepypod and its Collection of American Red Cross Co-Branded Products Emphasizes the Importance of Including Pets in Emergency and Disaster Plans

Pet owners can use American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod products at home and on the go, including in an emergency or disaster. (Photo credit: Brandise Danesewich for Sleepypod)

Regularly using American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod pet products, like this mobile pet bed, in advance of an emergency will help mitigate pet fear in stressful situations while enabling safer travel. (Photo credit: Brandise Danesewich for Sleepypod)

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepypod®, a company known for reinventing pet products through innovative design, today announces a new line of American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod products. The products are the result of a brand licensing partnership formed to co-brand Sleepypod’s pet products. Through this collaboration, pet owners can use American Red Cross edition Sleepypod products at home and on the go, including in an emergency or disaster.

“ Pets depend on us for their safety in an emergency,” said Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. “ Advance planning gives you and your pets the best chance to stay together and safe when disaster strikes.”

The new American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod products are purposefully designed for use at home and while traveling. Leung continues, “ A disaster can happen at any time, so regularly using these American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod pet products in everyday places before an emergency will help mitigate pet fear in stressful situations while enabling safer travel.”

“ If it’s not safe for you to be in your home, it’s not safe for your pets either,” said Stephen Glockenmeier, vice president of Brand Licensing for American Red Cross Training Services. “ Be sure to make an evacuation plan that includes your pets.”

Starting today, the new edition of the Sleepypod product line launches with co-branded versions of Sleepypod carriers, car safety harness designs, and a go bag. See the current line of products at https://sleepypod.com/american-red-cross. Additional co-branded products will be released soon. The products will be available for purchase at retailers throughout the U.S. Download images of the new American Red Cross co-branded edition Sleepypod products at https://www.flickr.com/photos/153084126@N07/albums/72177720307216426.

About Sleepypod

Sleepypod transformed pet product design with the introduction of its multiple award-winning, innovative Sleepypod mobile pet bed in 2006. Visually bold and intuitive, the Sleepypod, made from durable, high-quality materials, set a new standard for pet products to include safety testing. Today, Sleepypod products continue to set the high bar for pet product safety and design. Every product is designed with thoughtful features for efficient living and then safety tested. From the BPA-free silicone in Sleepypod’s Yummy Travel Bowls to the crash-testing of the Sleepypod carrier and car harness lines at U.S., Canadian, and E.U. child safety seat standards, Sleepypod devotes careful and caring attention to each detail in every product. Sleepypod.com