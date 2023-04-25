Township of Langley Workers Ratify New Agreement

LANGLEY, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Township of Langley workers, represented by CUPE 403, and the Township of Langley have ratified a new four-year agreement.

CUPE 403 members voted 90 percent in favour of ratifying the agreement at a vote held last Friday (April 21).

“After a long round of negotiations we are pleased to have a new agreement in place that addresses our members’ key concerns and is in line with other municipal settlements in the region,” says CUPE 403 President Sara Manchester.

“The past several years have provided unprecedented challenges for members, both at work and in their personal lives. This new agreement provides some stability to counter the lasting effects inflation has had on the cost of living.”

Manchester also extends her appreciation to mayor and council for recognizing the important role of CUPE 403 members in our community.

The new agreement is retroactive to January 1, 2021 and is in place until December 31, 2024. It includes wage increases of 2 percent, 3 percent, 4.5 percent and 4 percent in each year of the agreement.

“CUPE members are proud to provide public services to residents and businesses in the Township of Langley. We know that families rely on the services our members provide, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Township to provide reliable, high-quality public services such as recreation, roads, planning and licensing as we work to make our community a better place for all.”

CUPE 403 represents approximately 460 full-time members and an additional 450 part-time and auxiliary members who provide vital community services to residents and businesses in the Township of Langley including water, sanitary and sewer services, community development, road maintenance, design and construction, administrative services for the RCMP and Fire Department, as well as parks management and recreation services, such as public pools and the museum in Fort Langley.

